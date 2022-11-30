I must disagree with Crispin Hull's article about the future direction of the Liberal party ("Why the Liberals must ditch the Nationals and move to the centre", canberratimes.com.au, November 29 .
Far from distancing itself from the Nationals, the take from the May federal election and the recent Victorian election was that the Nationals kept all their seats and indeed increased their numbers in the Senate and took three extra seats in Victoria.
That is because they stood for something. They had several points of difference from Labor and the Greens. The lesson for the Liberals is you must stand for something.
Also, you must prosecute your case and convince the electorate. It is useless being Labor/Green lite (which is what Crispin is effectively arguing for). Why should people vote for you when they can vote for the real thing.
Morrison lost in my view because he abandoned any point of difference he had with the then opposition.
For example, a sensible graduated withdrawal from fossil fuels utilising new scientific ways of creating clean energy to replace the old was and is the way to go. He also should have gone to the election with a commitment to seriously look at nuclear power.
Similarly Mr Guy could have promised to open up more gas fields in Victoria to alleviate energy supply and price difficulties.
The three great Australian political parties (the ALP, the Liberals and the Nationals) have all been written off before. They have always bounced back.
Whatever your political persuasion or voting predilections, you cannot help but be impressed with the intelligence, commitment and perseverance of the senator for the ACT, David Pocock.
It is refreshing to see his principled and mature negotiations taking place which hold the government to account and produce meaningful outcomes.
In the current IR 'reform' case, this has resulted in clarity surrounding what constitutes multi-employer bargaining, better protection of small businesses, and better accountability of trade unions and powers of the Fair Work Commission.
Of particular merit is the requirement to mandate an annual inquiry into the rates of certain social security payments (specifically JobSeeker).
It is an indication that the government cannot assume it will automatically get its way in prosecuting its legislative agenda as Senator Pocock is definitely living up to his declaration that "I am not here to be a rubber stamp".
It augers well for future legislative initiatives not only with a national interest but also those which have an impact on the ACT (the current proposed territory rights legislation for example), noting what the residents of the ACT endured over the past Zed Seselja era.
On September 3, 2022, our family suffered the most catastrophic event; losing our son and brother Andrew in a skiing accident in the Mt Kosciuszko backcountry.
We are writing to acknowledge the incredible generosity, kindness and compassion shown to us during the days of the search and since then.
Cam and Sue, the owners of the Banjo Paterson Inn, were incredibly supportive and went beyond any expectation to help ease the burden for our family and Andrew's friends.
Since then, Grant from Jindabyne Locks and Keys, also went beyond what we ever expected and made sure that we were able to get Andrew's car back home with the least amount of effort or worry on our end.
Please accept this as our personal thanks to these businesses and other individuals who helped during those days that we may not be aware of.
I agree with J G Hislop (Letters, November 28) that there are similarities between the 1972 Defence Force Retirement and Death Benefits Bill and the current IR bill.
Like the 1972 Bill, the IR bill has the potential to improve conditions for many Australians.
The DFRDB legislation provided for a new retirement scheme for members of the defence force which replace the much-discredited DFRB scheme.
That both civilian and uniformed members of the Defence Department managed to win over cabinet against the fierce opposition of Treasury was a win for David over Goliath.
The vast majority of retirees over the decades that followed benefited significantly from this new initiative.
So too will a large number of Australian workers benefit from the IR bill.
Your columnist Simon Copland takes the long way around to say we need more active transport in Canberra ("Investing in infrastructure for active travel and cyclists is the solution to Canberra's pothole chaos", canberratimes.com.au, November 27.
But his thinking this will get people off the roads and hence make potholes irrelevant is not a real solution.
Any plan which accepts potholes is likely to result in drivers choosing vehicles which are less susceptible to pothole damage such as Landcruisers and large utes.
These are often inefficient and generally have high emissions.
Mr Copland needs to be a bit careful what he wishes for.
To what depths will the government and the Defence department plummet with the move to strip some veterans of awards made for their service in Afghanistan, some of them from many years ago?
The awards are bestowed after a lengthy process and review of the situation and evidence. But it seems the reversal is possible on the basis of a report, with no charges having been laid and procedural fairness (the hallmark of all of these types of procedures) not required. There is no avenue for review.
Will this set a precedent to other conditions of service such as veterans benefits and medical treatment?
The people signing off on this stupidity wouldn't know what a service was. All they have ever been involved in is self-service. It seems this government is solidifying its reputation as the "pursuer of witch hunts". Who is next?
Strong action has been taken against members of parliament before but only one MP has ever been expelled from the house for unconscionable and disgraceful conduct.
Hugh Mahon, a former journalist and Labor Member for Kalgoorlie, was expelled from the Australian Parliament by a vote of the house on November 11, 1920, for criticising the actions of the Imperial Crown Forces in Ireland. Can this be done again?
I was recently required to attend for jury service. I have to commend especially the sheriffs staff at court. They were polite, friendly and knowledgeable, and were able to steer us all through the processes of the court and jury empanelling, keeping us well informed during the somewhat fluid process. The whole process was open and transparent and gave me some renewed respect for this part of the judicial process.
The advocates for the constitutional establishment of the Indigenous Voice have argued that there is a great deal of detail about what that proposal means, especially in the final report to government of the co-design process.
Now that the Nationals have declared their opposition to the proposal, these advocates are claiming that "it is a bit premature really and a bit inept to think that you would adopt a position well before you saw anything of what the people, First Nations people, were asking for".
This seems to be having it both ways.
Chris Ryan (Letters, November 27) draws attention to the fact that "Section 122 of the Commonwealth of Australia Constitution vests authority in the Federal Parliament to make laws for the territories".
It seems that ACT residents were misled by Bob Hawke and his government when self-government was forced on us in 1988, despite a referendum showing opposition to it.
Thus Section 122 should be changed as Chris Ryan suggests, or the ACT should revert to the situation before self-government.
In view of the censure motion on Wednesday I think it is time for Scomo to go-go. Even his "friends" damned him with faint praise when given the chance.
I remember Happys well ("Canberra's iconic Happy's Chinese Restaurant turns 60", canberratimes.com.au, November 25). As a student at the ANU Forestry School at Yarralumla in 1963 it was a favourite haunt. As was the back bar of old Canberra Hotel, the beer garden at the Wello at Kingston, and the Jungle Bar at the old Civic Hotel.
No, Kerin Cox (Letters, November 25), six months is not a record for delivery of a birthday card. Australia Post delivered a birthday card to me in south Canberra 18 months after it was posted in Belconnen.
Marx said capitalism contains the seeds of its own destruction. Given it is is evidently incapable of dealing with the existential threat of global warming because of greed we can see how its flaws could lead to the end civilisation as we know it. COP 27 was just another chapter in the miserable history of our slide into climate chaos.
If Scott Morrison really thought that his appointment to numerous portfolios was appropriate, why then did he go against long established procedure and not announce them?
One of the best forms of aid we could give freezing Ukrainians is Oodie suits. These are extremely warm, and kept us warm this winter with the central heating turned off.
Rod Matthews (Letters, November 29) says Daniel Andrews was re-elected "courtesy of the preferential voting system". It's likely the government would have been returned even under a "first past the post system" - unless the LNP could arrange a most unlikely coalition with enough Greens and "others".
Rod Matthews observes that 64 per cent of Victorian voters didn't put Labor first on their ballots implying that the Andrews government somehow lacks credibility. But over 70 per cent didn't put the Liberals first and a whopping 85 per cent didn't put the Nationals first. If the ALP and Greens vote were to be combined just as the Lib-Nats tally is the end result on first preferences would be somewhere in the region of 45 to 35 per cent.
Rod Matthews (Letters, November 29) complains Labor won the Victorian election despite a majority of electors not giving the ALP their first preference vote. The fact is, on a two-party-preferred basis, the majority of voters preferred the ALP to any other party last weekend. That's actually how preferential voting works.
Having pushed up energy costs with their renewables obsession, Labor is now going to subsidise energy to make it affordable. This will help neither the climate nor the economy. If Victoria is a guide their support will stay strong. As they say in America "go figure".
