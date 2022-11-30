Rod Matthews observes that 64 per cent of Victorian voters didn't put Labor first on their ballots implying that the Andrews government somehow lacks credibility. But over 70 per cent didn't put the Liberals first and a whopping 85 per cent didn't put the Nationals first. If the ALP and Greens vote were to be combined just as the Lib-Nats tally is the end result on first preferences would be somewhere in the region of 45 to 35 per cent.