After two years of COVID-19 restrictions taking the fizz out of the festive season, the office Christmas party is officially back.
For Canberra Cruises and Parties operators Charmaine and Clint Rees, bookings have doubled compared to the same period in 2021.
As a result Mrs Rees has just quit her day job to concentrate on the business.
From public servants to workers in the private sector, offices across the territory are busy planning gatherings this December.
Some offices even started celebrations in early November.
The Reeses business has just completed 200 cruises after first opening in August 2020.
In 2020 the operators reported a 94 per cent drop in their usual November-December activity.
They had just three bookings for the two-month period this year, which is normally flat out with 50 party requests.
Now the festive season is returning to its pre-COVID glory.
Mrs Rees said people in Canberra were letting their hair down and enjoying the silly season.
"Party-goers have been really enjoying it. It's been so nice to be able to finally relax and actually get out and socialise, party and forget about the last couple of years," she said.
"It's been good to finally see the back of COVID. It's very nerve-racking for us when we see cases starting to rise, and people starting to get a bit nervous again. But that's why it's so good being summer again, and we can have windows open and we don't need to wear masks.
"It's so nice to be out on the water and celebrate people's parties with them. I really love seeing people happy and enjoying themselves."
The Old Canberra Inn in Lyneham had a dramatic uptick in business as Christmas parties were booked as early as October.
Venue manager Amy Linden said group bookings of up to 100 for office Christmas parties started early, with almost every Thursday, Friday, Saturday busy until Christmas.
"Christmas parties are probably one of the biggest money-makers for us. It's the silly season, everyone gets giddy and excited and wants to come and play," she said.
"During COVID, bookings dropped off dramatically. We cancelled at least 70 per cent. We held out for the next year hoping that something would change, which didn't happen straight away but we're back on top now.
"Everyone's a little bit more excited to to throw a bit more money into a Christmas party since they haven't actually had one for so long."
Meanwhile, ACT Health recorded 2239 new COVID-19 cases last week as authorities warn of another wave.
READ MORE:
Ms Linden said some companies were still requesting a COVID-safe plan to be implemented during their Christmas party.
However, most people had relaxed compared to previous years.
"Everyone's really happy and excited to get up and party with their workmates again," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.