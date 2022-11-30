The Canberra Times
National anti-corruption commission passes Parliament

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
November 30 2022 - 1:15pm
Attorney General Mark Dreyfus. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Federal politicians and public servants will soon be subject to an anti-corruption watchdog after the Labor government's proposed federal ICAC model passed Parliament.

