Federal politicians and public servants will soon be subject to an anti-corruption watchdog after the Labor government's proposed federal ICAC model passed Parliament.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said he was proud to see the bills pass with some amendments, saying it showed the government's "willingness to work with all sides of the Parliament and stakeholders".
"Labor said we would deliver a watchdog with teeth, and without delay, and that is what we have done," the first law officer said moments before it passed the lower house.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was a historic day for the country.
"Australians waited years for the former government to implement their pledge for a Commonwealth integrity commission. They never even introduced a bill," he said in a statement shortly after.
"This is a historic day for our Parliament, and the nation."
The bill passed the senate on Tuesday night with one amendment put forward by the Greens and ACT independent senator David Pocock.
It requires more than half the parliamentary oversight committee to approve the roles of independent commissioner and inspector.
The committee of 12 is chaired by a government member with five government committee members but features two crossbenchers and four opposition seats.
More to come.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
