Should we breathe easily? Has terrorism gone far enough away that fear of it has left our daily lives? Have the terrorists been beaten?
No, is the short and correct answer.
There are obvious reasons why ASIO lowered the terror threat from "probable" to "possible - but there are also legitimate fears that we are only seeing a lull as groups bent on terror regroup, and new zealots for new causes appear.
Islamic State was beaten in its Caliphate in Syria. It was driven from the land it controlled and many of its leaders killed. Only this week, IS (or ISIS as it's sometimes known) announced that its latest leader had been killed "in combat with enemies of God". The jihadist group's previous leader was killed in February in a US raid in northern Syria. His predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in 2019 in the same region.
Without a structure and a base, the organisation's ability to recruit and energise willing foot soldiers around the world is much diminished.
But they are still out there.
In January, IS militants blasted a hole in the walls of a prison in Syria with a truck bomb. There was an almighty fire-fight for ten days and hundreds of them were killed - but many Islamist prisoners also escaped. It is unlikely that their anti-western fervour is diminished.
On top of that, the wars in the Middle East, in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, have displaced hundreds of thousands of people. In the al-Hol camp in north eastern Syria, there are about 57,000 refugees. Nobody can know how many of those are sympathetic to extremist ideologies. Miserable conditions create angry people.
Other temporary factors may have helped ease the threat of terrorism - like COVID.
"The decline in terrorism in the West coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic," the Institute for Economics and Peace says in its 2022 report.
The Institute (which is headquartered in Sydney but globally-recognised as an authority on terrorism) says: "Restrictions on freedom of movement, public gatherings, travel and an immediate threat to personal health may help to explain some of this fall."
But it adds ominously: "Once the emergency measures are removed and societies begin to live with COVID-19, there is the possibility of an uptake in terrorism activity."
Experts who follow groups which promote and engage in terrorism often cite underlying factors (which is not to excuse heinous acts but simply to try to understand them).
Governments sometimes do recognise underlying factors, but quietly: the British government, for example, hunted down the bombers in Northern Ireland, but also recognised that widespread discrimination against Catholics existed. It did not justify the Irish Republican Army's murder of civilians by highlighting underlying factors but it did try to remove those factors - while wielding a big stick.
But the process took years - decades even.
In the Middle East, attempts to create less helpful conditions for terrorism are fraught.
Firearms access may be less of a problem for right-wing extremists who are more likely to belong to gun clubs, bikie gangs, and have access to firearms in the grey market of undeclared weapons.- Clive Williams, ANU Centre for Military and Security Law.
"Eastern Syria presents an environment that is particularly well-suited to a flexible, adaptive nonstate actor like IS," according to Steven Heydemann of the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institute in Washington.
"It is an intensely contested political space in which multiple state and nonstate actors compete for influence, where regional and local rivalries and antagonisms fuel cross-cutting tribal, ethnic, sectarian, and generational cleavages that such actors can exploit."
Our perceptions of risk may have changed, too. Architects increasingly incorporate anti-terrorism protection into buildings as ornaments. Those big round balls outside the government offices? They're actually there to halt car and truck bombs, and they are a lot less noticeable than the big metal barriers which used to be the means of preventing suicide bombers.
"A lot of the time, it's not about the security equipment in the building, but about the building in itself," Dr Laurence Kimmell of the UNSW said.
"If people see bollards in the CBD, they could feel more secure but it is also likely it could make people more anxious. So, it would be much better to design a bollard that doesn't look like a bollard, such as a very heavy anchored concrete bench."
All this makes it harder for sophisticated terrorists with equipment to perpetrate high-profile crimes. Lone people with knives find it easier - but can do less damage.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Firearms access may be less of a problem for right-wing extremists who are more likely to belong to gun clubs, bikie gangs, and have access to firearms in the grey market of undeclared weapons," he said.
And the man who attacked two mosques in 2019 in New Zealand, killing 51 people, was Australian.
"His lethal attack could have taken place in Australia," Professor Williams says. "On the plus side for ASIO, right-wing extremist groups should be easier to penetrate and monitor than Islamist ones."
The security organisation has been on the case for at least five years. ASIO's annual report for 2017-18 said: "While the threat of terrorist attacks conducted by lone actors continues, these threats are not isolated to Islamist extremists. Individuals motivated by other ideologies - such as an extreme left or right-wing ideology - may consider conducting an act of terrorism."
Terrorism hasn't been beaten - and maybe never will be. But we're in a lull, and that's nice. But only a lull.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.