Islamic State was beaten in its Caliphate in Syria. It was driven from the land it controlled and many of its leaders killed. Only this week, IS (or ISIS as it's sometimes known) announced that its latest leader had been killed "in combat with enemies of God". The jihadist group's previous leader was killed in February in a US raid in northern Syria. His predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in 2019 in the same region.

