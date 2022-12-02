The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Experts warn terrorism remains a threat in Australia despite lowered ASIO threat level

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
December 3 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head of ASIO Mike Burgess. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Should we breathe easily? Has terrorism gone far enough away that fear of it has left our daily lives? Have the terrorists been beaten?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.