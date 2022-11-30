Times Past: December 1, 1970

On the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1970 there was a symbolic photo of Pope Paul VI coming down the plane stairs with his papal cape billowing in the wind while he holds his arms out in a gesture of welcome.
The crowd that greeted him was 5000 strong. Straight off the plane, Pope Paul VI shared a message of dedication to peace.
He went on to say that the chance to be in Australia offered the chance for contact with the Australian Catholic community which "is so dynamic and so dear to us".
He continued, "Let all the Catholics of Australia know that the Pope prays for them ... to all inhabitants of this continent we express our friendship".
Prime minister Mr Gorton in his welcoming speech said that Australians admired the Pope's fortitude in his extensive travels and were delighted that he had travelled halfway around the world to make the first ever papal visit to Australia.
Devotees who had turned up surged forward as the Pope started to leave the airport to join his motorcade, all desperate to touch him or see more of him.
The Pope didn't seem to mind this and it was reported that he appeared to be moved by such a welcome and became teary eyed.
Pope Paul VI later celebrated Mass at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney, in front of a large congregation that consisted of priests, brothers, nuns and 80 Bishops from all over Australia and the South Pacific.
The Pope gave Holy communion to 41 clergy and nuns. Observers described the Mass as moving and impressive.
It will go down in the cathedral's history as its greatest event since its opening during the international Eucharistic Conference of 1928.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.