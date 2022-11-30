The Canberra Times

Times Past: December 1, 1970

By Jess Hollingsworth
December 1 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on December 1, 1970.

On the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1970 there was a symbolic photo of Pope Paul VI coming down the plane stairs with his papal cape billowing in the wind while he holds his arms out in a gesture of welcome.

