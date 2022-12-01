Times Past: December 2, 1927

On this day in 1927 The Canberra Times reported that a young Canberra would be invaded by an army of tourists during the Christmas season. This comes after hotels were being booked up quickly with the visitors expected to view the various points of interest in the city. It said the majority of visitors will be motorists, but there will be no special rail services from Melbourne and Sydney put on for the upcoming holiday season. Practically all available public accommodation was booked but the Hotel Kurrajong had spaces as there was no sitting Parliament which meant no politicians in the hotel. With this predicted influx of tourists, there was a proposal that the Social Services Association could arrange a local tourist service to assist the visitors to the region. This tour would also entertain visitors at night time, and there was emphasis on Sunday nights. The chief commissioner remarked that visitors did not wish to be entertained where there was enough that they could choose to entertain themselves. The picture theatre would be open next week, the Assembly hall that would host concerts and recitals when it opened in a couple of months. It was possible that the commission would establish a tourist bureau in the future.

