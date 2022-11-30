Win tickets to the circus in Monash

The Harrington Circus Show opened in Canberra on Thursday night, with shows until December 11.
The circus has set up at the Impact Church, Clive Steele Avenue, Monash.
There are clowns, aerial stunts with silks, juggling and more.
We have a giveaway for one family pass for next Thursday's performance at 7pm (December 8).
Be the 16th person to email megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au to win.
Showtimes are Thursday and Friday (7pm), Saturday (4pm and 7pm) and Sunday (11am and 2pm).
Bookings can be made on 0431 969 209 or tickets are for sale one hour before the show.
Food and a teacup ride are also on site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.