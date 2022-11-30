Former prime minister Tony Abbott says he wished for his likeness to remain in Parliament House, sealing his "political immortality", years before the unveiling of a portrait that marks his turbulent prime ministership.
He revealed the painting, by artist and cartoonist Johannes Leak, on Wednesday as MPs elsewhere in Parliament debated a motion to censure another former Coalition prime minister, Scott Morrison, for secretly appointing himself to multiple ministries.
Mr Abbott's portrait is the latest to join a parliamentary gallery of former prime ministers, and is the first since a painting of his political opponent and Australia's first female prime minister, Julia Gillard, unveiled in 2018.
Mr Abbott, who took the Coalition to a landslide election victory in 2013 but lost the prime ministership two years later, admitted he had longed to be depicted in a parliamentary portrait as far back as 14 years ago.
"I hoped my political legacy back in 2008 might include a likeness always here in this building. If you'll forgive me, I had this vague hope of achieving something approaching political immortality," he said.
That year, he asked then-House of Representatives Leader Anthony Albanese to allow photographs of former holders of that office to be hung in Parliament's ministerial wing, and Mr Albanese agreed.
Mr Abbott will now be depicted in three different locations of Parliament House - in the Liberal party room as former leader, the ministerial wing as former House leader, and alongside former prime ministers in the gallery.
He joked that Mr Albanese, too, would be immortalised in portrait as a former prime minister - "soon enough".
Mr Abbott's portrait departs from some conventions of previous prime ministerial portraits.
It shows the former prime minister - who curated a masculine public image, almost exclusively wore blue ties and was photographed wearing "budgie smugglers" - without a jacket and with his sleeves rolled up.
A white Rural Fire Service hard hat is in the portrait's background, a nod to Mr Abbott's volunteer firefighter role at his local brigade on Sydney's northern beaches.
Mr Leak, whose father Bill painted Bob Hawke's prime ministerial portrait, said he found in Mr Abbott a "man of three dimensions": "Affable and warm, with a quintessentially Australian manner and a great sense of humour."
The artist said he wanted to intervene as little as possible, and to take Mr Abbott's cues about pose and dress in capturing the former prime minister's likeness.
"I hope my portrait captures some of those facets of the man I got to know - genuine and down to earth, a formidable politician and leader, and a man of vitality and purpose."
Mr Abbott, regarded as a ruthlessly effective opposition leader, became one of Australia's shortest-serving prime ministers, having lost the role following multiple controversies including his decision to reinstate knight- and damehoods, and the poorly received 2014 budget.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' parliamentary bureau chief. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
