Canberra Custom Knife Show on Sunday

After a long break, Tharwa Valley Forge is proudly presenting the 2022 Canberra Custom Knife Show at Cuppacumbalong Homestead on Naas Road in Tharwa.
The show is on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Hundreds of Australia's finest handmade knives will be for sale. Come and meet the makers and talk about their craft.
There will also be demonstrations of forging at the family-friendly event. Lots of kitchen knives but all kinds will be for sale.
Entry is $5 at the door. People aged under 16 have free entry.
