There's a cross code tug-of-war brewing in Canberra with the Raiders' inaugural NRLW season set to provide more options for top female footy talent than ever before.
The ACT Brumbies Super W squad are having some tough conversations this preseason, with the Raiders openly out to snatch some of their players.
The Raiders confirmed that they have had discussions with several Brumbies as NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick readies to sign up his first squad.
The upcoming Super W and NRLW seasons will run at the start and end of 2023, meaning players can potentially play both competitions for the Brumbies and Raiders if they wish.
As it stands Brumbies Super W players aren't paid.
Meanwhile, the new salary cap for NRLW players has risen by over 150 per cent to $884,000, which would see the Raiders' women's squad on average receive just under $30,000 each, for a six-month contract.
Rugby Australia are yet to provide details on what their 2023 funding of the women's game will look like, but a boost is predicted.
It's unlikely to match what NRLW offer though.
Brumbies lock Grace Kemp expects the Raiders' proposals to players will be a hot topic at their training sessions in pre-season.
"I definitely think it'll be on the table for a few girls, as some do have league backgrounds and that was their sport before they came to rugby, back when there wasn't an NRLW pathway," she said.
"There's going to have to be conversations around that because the Brumbies that have been there for ages, we've gone through the pathways that they've provided us, and the club has given us a lot of opportunities."
Like most Super W players, Kemp is keen to see the competition go fully professional and is eager to know what Rugby Australia come up with.
"There's a lot of work going on behind the scenes at Rugby Australia," the Wallaroo said.
"We're not going to get a million-dollar contract overnight, but they're working hard to get us more support."
Kemp has made many sacrifices to play the sport she loves, and others in the squad similarly juggle family, study and full-time work outside of rugby.
That dedication to the game costs money and time, which is a major factor in why players might choose to jump to the NRLW.
"Last year, I had to go part-time at uni, and I fell behind in my degree. I had to pick up a few more days at work with all the travel for training and there were a lot of camps and overseas travel," she said.
"But I look back on the opportunities that I've had and I wouldn't have had it any other way."
Kemp does foresee a brighter future though and was hopeful the next generation are better rewarded for their talents.
"I was at a lunch a while ago and one of the boys was surprised that I had a job. He thought my full-time job was footy," she said.
"So I think people are just starting to understand that we do have lives outside of footy and we're not like the boys - we don't train all day, we go in after a full work day or a full study day, and we're there till about 9 o'clock at night."
The 21-year-old isn't one of the Brumbies in line to play for the Raiders, but she said she is supportive of her teammates that choose to do so, even if it could mean losing them to rugby league for good in time.
"I don't really see it as a threat, I see it more as an opportunity," she said.
"It's amazing that sports are giving other opportunities for women to play at that level and get the same kind of exposure as the men are getting.
"The men don't have to [consider playing both union and league], because they have full-time jobs in the sport.
"The ability for girls to be able to have those seasons go back-to-back and to have that income is amazing for them."
Kemp didn't foresee too much of an issue in switching between the codes in a single year, and believes some players may actually be more used to it than people realise.
"There's girls in the Brumbies' Super W extended squad this year in Canberra that played league and union on the same day in local comps," she said.
"So they'd start their Saturday morning off playing a game of league and then come across to play union. It might just be the norm for them."
"If they come out of the Brumbies season and go into a Raiders season, everyone will either be super fit or they'll be super sore and tired," she added.
"I give them a big slap on the back if they can do that though."
