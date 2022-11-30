The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Insurers ask whether government negligence led to the car park fire at Spilt Milk at EPIC?

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:11pm, first published November 30 2022 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The burnt out cars from the grass fire in the Exhibition Park car park during Spilt Milk. Picture by Peter Brewer

The Insurance Council of Australia says insurers are entitled to seek the recovery of costs if negligence is proved against the ACT government after nine vehicles sustained damage, some burnt out completely, during the grass fire at Exhibition Park on the Spilt Milk weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.