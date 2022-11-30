The comeback of Jade Melbourne wasn't enough to lift the Capitals to their first WNBL victory of the season, as Canberra blew a five-point half-time lead to go down to the Adelaide Lightning 90-80.
The Capitals looked on track to post a hard-fought win on Wednesday night at Adelaide Arena after an improved performance in the first three quarters.
But the Lightning's relentless second half display at both ends of the court ended the Capitals' hopes of a breakthrough victory.
"There's a bit of frustration with the win-loss column, but we're moving in the right direction, with our habits and the way we played which was generally a lot better," Capitals assistant coach Angus Bourke told The Canberra Times.
Melbourne had an up and down return from an ankle sprain in what has been a whirlwind season for the Capitals, heavily impacted by injuries to their starting five options.
The energetic guard finished with eight points, eight rebounds, and two assists, but had a costly five turnovers and was just 3-from-10 in field goals.
This week wasn't without more drama for the Capitals with the sudden departure of American import Dekeiya Cohen days before their trip to Adelaide.
Replacement signing Nicole Munger was right into the action for her new team, and looked right at home in a 26-minute shift off the bench for nine points and nine rebounds.
The Capitals started the game as they had in previous losses, falling behind on the scoreboard and chasing a growing deficit.
However they rallied to end the first quarter to trail by just two points 24-22 at the break.
At halftime they held a 39-34 advantage, with 22 rebounds and seven steals highlighting the added hustle.
The message from centre Alex Bunton was to "keep fighting for every possession and every ball and have belief to get it done", but Adelaide did the same in the third quarter.
The home side lifted their intensity in response after the half and in a nail-biting back-and-forth achieved a 10-point swing to lead 58-53 at the final turn.
The Lightning ran away with the game in the fourth with clinical execution to score 32 points, as the Capitals lost a bit of polish.
"It's been the story of the season - lapses on the defensive end. I don't think we have any issues scoring," Bourke said in response to Adelaide's big fourth quarter.
"We kept them under 100 points which is good, so we're moving in the right direction, we just have to keep going.
"Next time you see us play hopefully there's more improvement."
Rae Burrell was a highlight for the Capitals finishing with a team high 20 points and three assists.
Canberra return home for a three-game stretch starting with the Sydney Flames on December 10.
WNBL ROUND 4
ADELAIDE LIGHTNING 90 (J Monroe 19, M Whittle 18) bt CANBERRA CAPITALS 80 (R Burrell 20, A Bunton 13).
