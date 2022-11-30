Do not throw out your potted Christmas bush if you have bought one as a native Christmas tree. Prune back the new growth - NOT the old wood - as soon as the colour fades. Keep it in a pot, or a larger pot so it can grow bigger, or in the garden, and water it at least once a week through spring and summer. A white oil spray will get rid of any pests, though hopefully the birds will do this for you - potted NSW Christmas bushes last well indoors for a month or so, but need a decent holiday outside in full sun for the next 11 months. A little feeding in early autumn will help ensure lots of insignificant white blooms that will be followed by the stunning bracts. A dose of iron sulphate (follow directions on the packet) is said to promote longer and richer blooming, though I have never tried it.