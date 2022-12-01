The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Buyers impacted by Doma's The Foothills development urged to seek legal advice about sunset clauses

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
December 2 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Foothills site in early 2022 when works commenced. Picture supplied

Doma has confirmed there has been no attempt to cancel buyers' contracts in The Foothills development, which has come to a halt after being deemed unsuitable for financing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.