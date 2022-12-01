A $60 contract, an eclectic mix of players without so much as one Premier League starter among them, and a coach who was supposed to be a dead man walking in Qatar.
These are the stories of the Socceroos' "new golden generation" now bracing for a World Cup showdown with one of the greatest players of all time.
A date with Lionel Messi and Argentina in the round of 16 awaits the Socceroos after Mathew Leckie's 60th-minute strike secured back-to-back World Cup wins for the first time in the nation's history.
A 1-0 win over Denmark, ranked no. 10 in the world by FIFA, both defied a French capitulation and sparked wild celebrations in the early hours of the morning back on home soil. Flares were let off in Federation Square and along George Street as fans erupted with a sense of wonder.
The Australians did things the hard way at Al Janoub Stadium - as if they know anything else. Take Harry Souttar for example, out for a year following an ACL tear and now heralded as a hero by a country he adopted three years ago.
Arnold's mob is a motley crew of players from the A-League and second-tier competitions around the globe, lacking the cut-through of names like Kewell, Cahill, Schwarzer and Viduka.
Yet now they have a chance to go further than all who have gone before them.
"Maybe we're talking about a new golden generation now," Arnold said.
"Because we have been listening and hearing about the golden generation of 2006 who got four points - and now we have got six. Maybe, again, we're talking about a new generation."
The Socceroos scraped into the World Cup by the skin of their teeth. Arnold's future was balanced on a knife's edge in March, when he was almost sacked by Football Australia during a tumultuous qualification campaign.
So many have questioned his tactical nous, some even counting down the days until his contract expires at the end of Australia's campaign in Qatar.
"But he keeps finding answers," Socceroos captain Mat Ryan said.
An upset win over Peru - thanks in part to a dancing goalkeeper who became an internet sensation in Andrew Redmayne - booked Australia's ticket to the World Cup in a shootout.
Then came a tournament opener against France, who hadn't bothered referring to Socceroos players by name in their preparations simply because Ibrahima Konate and his teammates "don't know any of them".
An early goal would spark a sense of wonder against France before the Australians came crashing back to earth.
But if you need a reason to dream, now you have one. Australia's 1-0 win over Denmark secured a berth in the World Cup's knockout stages for only the second time, backing up a win over Tunisia to mirror the feat of that 2006 squad.
The Socceroos' charge at a World Cup unites a nation like few other national teams do.
Australian fans expect success in sports like cricket, rugby league, rugby union and netball. But when it comes to the world game, we're David taking on Goliath. We're the little battler that could.
Why else would thousands of fans cheer in unison at Melbourne's Federation Square and George Street in Sydney?
"It just shows that there's people in our country that love this game, and that is just one city," Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren said.
"We sit on the backburner with a lot of codes in our country, so to sit here now and do what only one other Socceroos team has done before is massive."
Can the Socceroos actually win the World Cup? It sounds ridiculous to even ask the question.
But just ask it, even if you just want to know how it sounds to wonder.
