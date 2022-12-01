"You know there are kids who want to be like Mat Ryan now, after a brilliant save during the game. You know there are kids who want to be [Mathew] Leckie, trying to turn defenders inside out, or being able to head a ball like Mitchell Duke. That's what happens when you're a young footballer watching these players, you want to imagine. You want to know it's possible to be Michelle Heyman or Sam Kerr. All of those things are possible."