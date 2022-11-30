English rocker and activist Billy Bragg is set to be the headline act at next year's National Folk Festival.
Bragg will be headlining with Australian folk-rock legends The Waifs at the Easter weekend festival on April 6-10.
Tickets are now on sale for the five-day celebration.
Other acts in the line-up include Canberra singer-songwriter Fred Smith, Steve Poltz, Jan Preston, The Pigs, Tony McManus, Apodimi Compania and ARIA Award-winning Kavisha Mazzella.
The festival will also include Natalie and Brittany Haas from the USA; storytelling duo We Mavericks; local trio Keith Potger (formerly of The Seekers) with Moya Simpson & John Shortis, and UK act Chris While & Julie Matthews.
The line-up of artists for the 2023 festival was assembled by new co-artistic directors, Dave O'Neill and Jo Cresswell.
The event attracts more than 15,000 visitors each year, with many travelling from interstate.
In a statement, organisers said after a hiatus caused by the pandemic, and a strong return in 2022, they were excited to share the first line-up ahead of Christmas, with further announcements expected in the New Year.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
