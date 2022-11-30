The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Committee finds one breach of privilege following stop-work notice on ACT Legislative Assembly

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated December 1 2022 - 11:39am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WorkSafe commissioner Jacqueline Agius giving evidence to the privileges inquiry at the Legislative Assembly. Picture by James Croucher

A parliamentary committee has found one breach of privilege occurred when WorkSafe ACT issued a prohibition notice to the Legislative Assembly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.