This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
One of the best lessons I learned in life - a lesson the tin-eared governor of Australia's Reserve Bank clearly never received - took place on the day Kerry Packer asked me if I was a dickhead.
It was a fair enough question. I was the newly appointed editor of The Bulletin magazine and its ogreish owner had summoned me to complain about our latest issue's cover story. It had been critical of someone Packer knew and I'd failed to give him a heads up before it was published.
He made me stand before his desk like a misbehaving schoolboy. Then he sat there, ignoring me for several excruciating minutes, brooding silently, his cold beady eyes and basilisk face shrouded in curls of cigarette smoke. I suddenly wanted to pee.
Packer finally looked up and growled: "Son, were you born a dickhead or did you become one after I hired you?"
I've told the story about that terrifying initial encounter with Packer many times. It's my favourite "humble brag" - a not-so-subtle reminder that I once worked for one of Australia's richest, coarsest and most powerful moguls while simultaneously discovering how tightly the human sphincter muscle can pucker under severe duress and humiliation.
Of course, I usually conclude the tale with an extra dollop of self-deprecation. Clearly I'd been born a dickhead, I informed Packer, because this was certainly not the first time the question had been asked of me.
What I rarely mention is what Packer said next - and what Dr Philip Lowe, the Reserve Bank governor, has apparently never learned.
Packer reminded me that he was paying me well and that he, of course, was enormously rich. "But how do you think they manage out there?" he asked. Packer waved one of his large mitts covered in liver spots in the general direction of where he thought Out There was - the sprawling, never-ending western suburbs.
Out There were Packer's loyal viewers of his television network and the readers who contributed to the profits of his magazine empire. Out There were the battlers.
"What's the average wage?" he asked. "Sixty grand? How do families survive on that? How do they keep their car running and put their kids through school and pay their mortgages on that?"
Despite his billions, his often brutish manner and the bubble-like existence he led, Packer had a deeper appreciation than most of our wealthy elite for the daily struggles faced by the average Australian. The lesson? Have some empathy. Show some understanding.
Such qualities were notably absent in the so-called "apology" issued by Lowe this week about his bank's forecasting errors that have left such a nasty gob of bile in the throats of so many new homeowners.
It was only 18 months ago that Lowe was declaring that his bank's cash rate was "very likely" to remain at record lows "until at least 2024". Thousands took the advice of arguably the country's most influential banking figure, mortgaging themselves to their eyeballs in order to purchase their own little piece of Out There.
Now, having hoisted interest rates for the seventh consecutive month, Dr Lowe told a Senate committee: "I'm sorry if people listened to what we'd said and acted on what we'd said and now regret what they've done."
A mealy-mouthed concession, to be sure, without a hint of accepting responsibility for some of the pain caused by the RBA's monumental error.
But what else to expect from someone dabbling in economics - a peculiarly self-absorbed profession that, despite all the new technology and algorithms at its disposal, has advanced little further than the work performed by those ancient Roman soothsayers who divined the future using chicken guts.
Economists - who absurdly and conceitedly insist on calling their vocation a "science" - don't just get things wrong, they get things wrong most of the time. A study by the International Monetary Fund once found that economists failed to predict 148 out of 150 historical recessions. Your daily horoscope gets it right more often.
Lowe's annual salary package exceeds an astounding $1 million - double that of the Prime Minister. How can that possibly be justified? How can someone earn so much and pay so little for their mistakes? Only an economist could defend it - and they would be dead wrong again.
But at least those thousands of people financially hurting Out There have learned a valuable lesson they'll never forget.
Never again will they place their trust in institutions like the Reserve Bank or believe the shoddy prognostications of an elite few who comically pass themselves off as the High Priests of the Australian economy.
They won't be treated like dickheads again.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Are you or someone you know experiencing mortgage stress? Why should the RBA governor be paid double what the PM earns? Do you have a decent joke about economists - or would you like to defend them? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Australia's information commissioner has begun an investigation into Medibank's data-handling practices as the hackers behind the breach dumped the last customer information they stole on the dark web. The health insurer reported the breach on October 13 and the Russian ransomware group has been releasing customer information in a staged manner since early November. But the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner confirmed it was examining Medibank after preliminary inquiries found enough evidence to press further.
- Health authorities have issued a warning for all green thumbs using potting mix after a Sydney woman in her 60s died from Legionnaires' disease. Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by exposure to legionella bacteria. It is life-threatening but rare. Symptoms include fever, chills, a cough, shortness of breath and aching muscles. Associate Professor and specialist in infectious diseases at the Australian National University Sanjaya Senanayake said gardeners should wear a face mask and gloves while handling potting mix.
- Bushfire season has officially begun in Australia, and despite copping a drenching from La Nina, the country could still see devastating burns. NSW is facing its most significant grassfire risk in a decade, with two years of rain creating conditions for "prolific vegetation growth". Forecast hotter and drier conditions for the second half of summer also means the overall impact this season could be much worse than many are expecting. Grassfires can move up to three times faster than a bushfire, generating enormous amounts of heat, and flames up to five metres high.
THEY SAID IT: "We all know economists were created to make weather forecasters look good." - Rupert Murdoch
YOU SAID IT: Scott Morrison, the censure motion, and whether it's time the former PM to quit parliament.
Elaine says: "Morrison's continual presence and voice only remind me of all his mis-steps during his time in parliament, also the misery he has inflicted on voters and his continual lack of empathy for the Australian public who have suffered. The sooner he goes the better. If I never hear or see him again it cannot be soon enough. Keep up the excellent work you do. Congratulations, Echidna, for your great coverage that I look forward to daily."
Scott has a theory about why the former PM is hanging on: "Scott Morrison should leave the Parliament but why would he? The censure motion did really nothing, he is on a salary of $200,000-plus and if he left he is unemployable. His family need him to earn a living. He will be remembered as our worst PM so far."
Kathy says: "I absolutely agree with your assessment of ScoMo's lack of remorse. It was sickening to watch, as he refused to apologise and played the 'misunderstood victim'. Pathetic. I noticed with increasing annoyance how his tone became more and more patronising as his time as PM progressed, as if the general public could not possibly understand the world as he did - only he knew best. Reminded me of Trump: 'I alone can fix it'."
Chris says a departure rather than apology is needed: "Your Edmund Burke quote was apt. Morrison has no defence for his inexcusable actions despite claims of being in a 'crisis'. He clearly has no respect for the principles, practices and conventions associated with being a leader in our responsible, representative democratic democracy. He was censured because he violated the way we are governed. He should go. An apology from this man would be worthless."
Gary sees it differently: "Once elected, a candidate should stay for the full term. The censure was necessary and a payback. It is not necessary to say sorry if one meant what was said and done. But one must deal with the fallout and accept the result."
Sue says the censure motion was necessary, "if only to give ScoMo the opportunity to show his wishy-washy colours - nothing strong enough not to allow him to blend into the shadows and deny personal responsibility - again. It is rather ironic that his behaviour indicates megalomania, his personality just doesn't support anything that requires backbone. I take issue with your expression and wish that he ride 'quietly into the sunset'. It has shades of the quiet western hero leaving without fuss after solving all the problems of the small, isolated township beset by gunslingers. Not the image I have of Morrison. Love the Echidna. Keep the flag flying."
Frank says: "The parliamentary Liberal Party has shown great loyalty to Morrison even now when he is a spent force and a political irrelevance. This says more about placating their Liberal base and has echoes of Trumpism and speaks volumes of their own political irrelevance in the years ahead."
Chas adds: "Great comment re ScoMo's pathetic response to the censure motion - he just does not get it: his record as PM, his family, and religion simply do not erase the weird accumulation of ministries, even if he did not for the most part exercise any of those ministerial powers. One smidge of disagreement with your gender comment about male reluctance to apologise; I believe there's a clear of difference between male and female response to being in the wrong/making a mistake: a bloke might simply say 'sorry' or 'get stuffed, I'm right', while a gal will explain why she is right. Keep up the good work."
"When you have God/Allah/Yahweh on your side," says Stafford, "and you are directed by HIM (note it is always a HIM) in all that you do, how could you possibly make mistakes, even when those mistakes include racial/ethnic/sexual/religious vilification and even genocide? No surprises there."
Arthur takes issue with the censure motion: "Scott Morrison clearly and sincerely believes he has done nothing wrong. He has not lied by saying he is sorry when he is not. He has displayed courage knowing he would be condemned for his stand. The vote along party lines with one exception is clear evidence the censure was a political stunt. I feel certain that several members of both sides of Parliament merely voted along the party line despite their own convictions, and lacked the courage to vote according to their conscience. Confidence in our Parliament has suffered another blow."
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.