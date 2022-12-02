Sue says the censure motion was necessary, "if only to give ScoMo the opportunity to show his wishy-washy colours - nothing strong enough not to allow him to blend into the shadows and deny personal responsibility - again. It is rather ironic that his behaviour indicates megalomania, his personality just doesn't support anything that requires backbone. I take issue with your expression and wish that he ride 'quietly into the sunset'. It has shades of the quiet western hero leaving without fuss after solving all the problems of the small, isolated township beset by gunslingers. Not the image I have of Morrison. Love the Echidna. Keep the flag flying."