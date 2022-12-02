Times Past: December 3, 1986

On this day in 1986 The Canberra Times reported on a significant move forward for Australia and its ability to make its own laws. For the first time since federation, Australian courts were completely free to decide Australian law for themselves, following a High Court pronouncement on the day before.
The last link - or hold - between Australian and English courts was finally broken with the High Court's ruling Australian courts were no longer bound by the decisions of English ones.
This was to apply even where the High Court had not made a decision on the subject yet. This decision happened after a judgement in a motor vehicle negligence appeal cast in South Australia where the Supreme Court judge had said he was bound to follow an English Court of Appeal decision because there had not been a published one of this nature in the Australian High Court.
The High Court judges that were responsible for this judgement were Justices Mason, Wilson, Deane and Dawson. They said Australia would continue to take value and learn from the courts of the United Kingdom but just as much as from other countries of similar stature.
All of this came on the tail of the Australia Act - which abolished Privy Council appeals - becoming law on March 3 of the same year.
