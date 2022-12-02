The Canberra Times

Times Past: December 3, 1986

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 3 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1986.

On this day in 1986 The Canberra Times reported on a significant move forward for Australia and its ability to make its own laws. For the first time since federation, Australian courts were completely free to decide Australian law for themselves, following a High Court pronouncement on the day before.

JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

