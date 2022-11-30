Katie Mack has enjoyed the past week.
It's something she doesn't attempt to hide, having led the Adelaide Strikers to a maiden Women's Big Bash crown on Saturday night.
The victory was four years in the making, the side losing in the 2019 and 2021 finals before finally breaking through at North Sydney Oval.
The win triggered boisterous celebrations and the Strikers were hailed as heroes upon their return to Adelaide on Sunday, the emotions only enhanced by the pain of the past few summers.
"Getting so close, I don't know how I would've felt if we lost in the final again," Mack said. "Making three finals in the last four years has been amazing, but to finally win it felt like a weight off our shoulders.
"Most of the girls in the team had played for the Strikers that whole time. I've never won a WBBL final before, it was eight years coming for me. When we won, I don't reckon it would've been as special if it was for another team."
Mack played a key role in Adelaide's success throughout the WBBL tournament, scoring 350 runs including a vital 31 at the top of the order in the final.
Having returned to Canberra during the week, the ACT Meteors captain must now refocus and turn her attention to the side's WNCL campaign.
The team struggled in the first phase of the season, losing their first four games. They will chase their first win of the summer when they host South Australia at Manuka Oval in a pair of games on December 18 and 20.
Mack is cognisant of the dangers of a post-WBBL hangover but the 29-year-old is confident she will instead use the success of the past month to help kickstart the Meteors' campaign.
"I've played with these Strikers girls for the last six weeks and had such a good time and now in two weeks I've got to play them," Mack said.
"I will take in some form from the Big Bash, I was hitting the ball nicely at the end and I''ve got plenty of confidence from the fact we won so I'll bring that back to the Meteors girls.
"They're all raring to go. Having half the team not get a gig in the Big Bash, that sets a fire in the girls and adds motivation to be there. They've been working super hard here in Canberra and they're eager to get back out there."
Mack was one of a handful of Meteors players who featured in the WBBL, with the remainder spending the past six weeks knuckling down in Canberra.
During that period they trained with coach Jono Dean and played club cricket to remain match-fit.
A former Striker himself, Dean has watched Mack's campaign closely and expects the batter will return with a spring in her step.
"They've built a strong team down there at the Strikers," Dean said. "It's a great organisation, I've got a soft spot for them considering my time there, and Katie has worked so hard for this. She'll bring home a medal and will share those stories with us.
"She'll come back as herself and do what she normally does. She has a great work ethic, she's a good leader and we're looking forward to having her back around the traps. We'll do everything we can to get her fresh and ready to go."
