Top Perth trainer Simon Miller hopes his first group one success will come from his star filly Amelia's Jewel in Saturday's $1.5 million Northerly Stakes (1800m) at Ascot.
The iconic race formerly known as the Kingston Town Classic had a name change this year to honour the deeds of former Perth trained galloper Northerly who was one of the best Australian middle distance horses in the early 2000s.
Amelia's Jewel, who will be ridden by Patrick Carbery has drawn the coveted barrier one in Australia's feature race on Saturday after scoring impressive victories in the Western Australian Guineas and Belgravia Stakes in this campaign.
Miller, who has had minor placings in various group ones across the country said he was delighted to have drawn barrier one with his highly rated filly who is chasing her sixth win from seven starts.
"My first group one will come along who knows it may be Amelia's Jewel in the Northerly," Miller told ACM Racing.
"The monkey will come off my back one day. There's not that many group one races in Perth each year so you've just got to wait your turn. It doesn't get much better then drawing barrier one with Amelia's Jewel in the Northerly.
"One would think Amelia's Jewel should get a good run from that gate but racing does throw up some curve balls. It'll be interesting to see how it plays out.
"Amelia's Jewel has done a treat since her Guineas win. She went through the line really strong in the Guineas. There are some people who are questioning if she can run out the 1800 metres of the Northerly. I say just have a look at her last 200 metres in the Guineas.
"She hit the line hard at the end of 1600 metres. I'm confident she'll get the 1800 metres especially from barrier one. Amelia's Jewel has been ridden by Patrick in all her trials and six race starts. He's got a wonderful understanding of the filly."
Miller moved to Perth in 2008 with five horses after working in Victoria for various trainers including Charlie Goggin, Robert Smerdon and Robbie Griffiths before having a couple of years with Sydney trainer John O'Shea.
The 46-year-old father of one child understands what a boom filly like Amelia's Jewel can do to his training career.
"I'm sure we haven't seen the best of Amelia's Jewel," Miller said. "She can take my training career to the next level. There's plenty of improvement in her. She's impeccably bred on both sides of her pedigree. She's undoubtedly the best horse I've trained.
"Amelia's Jewel is freakish. I think what makes her so good is she's got a brain. She's got a very quick turn of foot. I'm going to have to make some important decisions following her run in the Northerly Stakes regarding what races she's set for next year.
"Her owner Peter Walsh has stipulated he wants to run Amelia's Jewel in the $10 million Golden Eagle at Rosehill in November next year.
"The Golden Eagle is marked in stone as it's the race Peter really wants to win. We've got to look at the autumn and the races we've got to consider are the inaugural running of the $4 million Quokka at Ascot in April or the $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley in March.
"We'll have discussions following her run in the Northerly as to what path we got down in the autumn."
Miller has a healthy respect for the James Cummings trained Cascadian in Saturday's Northerly Stakes.
"Cascadian comes here with excellent form," he said. "It's hard for the small stables like ours to take on the big trainers. We only have 28 horses in work each day of the year. We're a boutique stable we don't want anymore horses we just try and do the best with what we've got.
"Cascadian is the one to beat. He's won two of his last three runs at Randwick and he's other effort was a top run in the Champions Mile at Flemington. His form in Sydney and Melbourne is outstanding for a race like the Northerly.
"I would say James and the stable are very pleased with Cascadian since he arrived in Perth. Champion jockey James McDonald is making the trip from Sydney for the ride.
"I would say that's a great lead for the punters as to what the stable thinks of his chances."
Bet365 rate Amelia's Jewel a $3.40 chance of giving Smith his first group one win while Cascadian is a $2.90 hope of the Cummings stable scoring another feature race victory.
Victoria's main meeting on Saturday is at Pakenham where the $300,000 Pakenham Cup is the main race on the eight race program. The meeting has Melbourne metropolitan status. Rosehill will host a 10 race program in Sydney.
