Perth trainer Simon Miller chases Northerly Stakes win with Amelia's Jewel

By Tim Auld
December 1 2022 - 2:00pm
James McDonald will ride favourite Cascadian in the Northerly Stakes. Picture Getty Images

Top Perth trainer Simon Miller hopes his first group one success will come from his star filly Amelia's Jewel in Saturday's $1.5 million Northerly Stakes (1800m) at Ascot.

