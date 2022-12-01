For the first time, Canberrans will be able to buy last-minute sustainable Christmas gifts and meet some of the world's most endangered animals at the same time.
The National Zoo and Aquarium will hold Christmas markets on Saturday aimed at promoting conservation.
The markets, running from 11am to 2pm on December 3, will feature sustainable and environmentally friendly Christmas presents.
Attendees will also be able to enjoy visits from some furry and scaly zoo residents, a buggy decorating competition, Christmas themed enrichment for the animals, a bake sale, and arts and crafts for the kids.
In honour of International Cheetah Day on Sunday, the event will have a focus on conservation and ensuring the survival of the majestic animals.
Zookeeper Ty Culbert said the coming weekend was important in raising awareness for Cheetah conservation. Cheetahs are the fastest disappearing cat in Africa with only about 6,500 left in the wild.
"It's not just the numbers that are important, it's the genetic diversity as well. The numbers are quite low but we need to make sure that the genetics are healthy as well. And as we speak, it's not doing so well," Mr Culbert said.
"If we can raise a bit of awareness it might give people the inspiration to seek out cheetah conservation groups and help out in their own way, whether it's financially or even going to Africa and volunteering with organisations. Here at the zoo, we do a lot of encounters and we raise awareness and money that we send back to various cheetah conservation groups all over the world."
Three of the zoo's cheetahs, Asani, Zambi and Viking, first came to the National Zoo and Aquarium in 2020.
While they recently turned two-years-old and are technically fully grown, they haven't lost their playfulness.
"They're still pretty active and very playful and haven't fully developed that lazy adult cheetah attitude you might see elsewhere around the zoo," Mr Culbert said.
"They're still quite young at heart and are three of our most popular ambassador cheaters here in the zoo. They are front and centre with raising awareness."
Visit nationalzoo.com.au for more information.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
