The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra National Zoo and Aquarium to hold Christmas markets in honour of International Cheetah Day

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
December 1 2022 - 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zookeepers with cheetahs Asani, Zambi and Viking. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

For the first time, Canberrans will be able to buy last-minute sustainable Christmas gifts and meet some of the world's most endangered animals at the same time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.