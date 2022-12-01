Police are calling for witnesses after a female Transport Canberra bus driver was allegedly assaulted by a passenger.
The driver was allegedly attacked when she stopped to pick up passengers at the Woden interchange shortly before 2pm on Wednesday as she sat in the driver's seat.
An ACT Policing spokesperson said about 1.50pm police were called to assist following reports of a bus driver being assaulted.
Following enquiries, a 15-year-old girl was located and arrested.
"Charges have not been laid at this time however enquiries in relation to this matter are continuing," a spokesperson said.
The alleged assault happened on an R4 bus on the route travelling south from Belconnen to Tuggeranong.
Witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au quoting 7284797.
Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
