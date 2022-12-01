Territory rights amendment would 'render bill ineffective': legal advice

A person diagnosed with an incurable disease and with just months to live might not be able to access a future assisted dying regime in the ACT if a last-minute amendment to the territory rights bill succeeds, according to legal advice.
The Senate will sit for as long as it takes on Thursday night to reach a vote on a bill which would overturn a 25-year-old ban on the ACT and NT from legalising voluntary assisted dying.
Opponents are resigned to the bill passing and have shifted their attention to trying to restrict future assisted dying laws in the territories.
Under an amendment from NT Country Liberal senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, the ACT and NT parliaments would be barred from passing future legislation which opened up access to assisted dying for under 18s.
The age restriction applies in each of the states' assisted dying regimes.
The amendment would also ensure assisted dying could not be administered solely on the grounds of a person's disability or mental impairments.
Legal advice prepared for ACT independent David Pocock and seen by The Canberra Times warns of serious consequences if the amendment is passed.
In her advice, barrister Fiona McLeod SC said the amendments would introduce new constraints on the territories, contradicting the intention of the bill.
The group of people who might be excluded from accessing assisting dying could be "extremely broad" because of how disability was defined under the Disability Discrimination Act 1992.
Ms McLeod said the inclusion of disability in the bill would render it "ineffective", as a person seeking access to assisted dying would "inevitably" fall under the definition.
"By way of illustration, if the amendments are adopted, a person diagnosed with an advanced incurable disease expected to cause death within months and causing intolerable suffering (the criteria in NSW and Victoria) could not be the subject of a territory voluntary assisted dying law," the advice said.
MORE TERRITORY RIGHTS COVERAGE:
The bill itself appears all but certain to succeed after it last week passed the second reading stage 41 votes to 25.
Ten senators were absent from the vote, but even if all of them were opposed it wouldn't have been enough to turn the result.
That means only a last-minute change of heart from senators who voted in support at the second reading stage, which is considered extremely unlikely, can prevent the bill from passing.
Debate on the bill is expected to start after 5.30pm.
Politicians including ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and assisted dying advocates such as Andrew Denton are expected to fill the Senate's public gallery on Thursday night in anticipation of witnessing a historic moment for the territories.
The Canberra Times has been calling for the repeal of the Andrews bill as part of its Our Right to Decide campaign.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.