Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the Coles Express service station in Wanniassa.
A spokesperson for ACT Policing said the attempted break-in happened about 2.50am on Thursday at the service station in Rylah Crescent.
"An alarm had been triggered following people trying to gain entry to the premises however they were not able to get in. Nothing was taken but some damage to the shopfront," the spokesperson.
Police were reviewing CCTV footage to determine how the damage was done.
