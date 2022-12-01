The Canberra Times
Attempted break-in at Coles service station in Wanniassa

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
December 1 2022 - 12:05pm
Police at the Coles service station in Wanniassa on Thursday morning. Picture supplied

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the Coles Express service station in Wanniassa.

