Times Past: December 5, 1993

The Canberra Times shared the news on this day in 1993 that Princess Diana announced she was going to be retreating from public life.
Being her vulnerable yet duty-obligated self, she made the announcement during an emotional speech at a charity event in London where she cited the relentlessness of Britain's tabloid press. She could no longer cope with life under the extreme spotlight that had been on her for the previous 12 years. Diana would be curtailing her public activities from the end of the year.
Referring to the media scrutiny over the aforementioned previous 12 years, she said, with tears in her eyes: "I was not aware of how overwhelming that attention would become; nor the extent to which it would affect both my public duties and personal life, in a manner that has been hard to bear. Over the next few months I will be seeking a more suitable way of combining a meaningful public role with, hopefully, a more private life."
The two newspapers, The Sun and The Daily Mirror, that made her the most-photographed woman, vowed to leave Diana in peace. "We'll leave her alone," declared the front page headline in the Mirror. "No one in the media should have watched [her speech] without feeling a pang of remorse," it said. The Sun printed Diana's face enclosed in a heart over the words: "We're gonna miss you, Di."
