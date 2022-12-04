The Canberra Times

Times Past: December 5, 1993

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 5 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1993.

The Canberra Times shared the news on this day in 1993 that Princess Diana announced she was going to be retreating from public life.

