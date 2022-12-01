Set your alarms. The Socceroos are on the cusp of history in Qatar, and now Canberra wants a piece of the action.
Canberrans can watch the Socceroos at a live site in Civic Square on Sunday morning, with Australia's World Cup round of 16 clash against Argentina to be shown live on a big screen outside the Canberra Theatre Centre.
Screening will begin from 5am ahead of the 6am game in Qatar, with the new generation of Socceroos chasing a shock quarter-final berth which would surpass the feats of all Australian men's teams before them.
Fans are being encouraged to bring chairs to the live site, where food and coffee options will be available, while licensed venues can apply for extended trading hours to televise the match.
The Socceroos booked their ticket to the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Denmark, sparking incredible scenes at a live site at Melbourne's Federation Square. Footage was shown to Australian players as they boarded a bus back to their Doha base, with Canberra and Sydney set to follow suit.
"Hopefully it's making other kids fall in love with it," Socceroos star Aaron Mooy said.
"That's what the Socceroos have always done, inspire the next generation. All the kids back home will be watching, and see that we won and probably say 'I want to be a footballer'."
Access Canberra is giving all licensed venues the opportunity to apply to extend trading hours for the match and have set up a streamlined process to aid venues.
Under the Liquor Act 2010 (the Act), a licensee may apply to extend the trading hours of a licenced premises for special events.
"International sporting events, and particularly World Cups, unite us as a community," Minister for Business and Better Regulation Tara Cheyne said.
"Seeing the Socceroos qualify for the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time since 2006 was a special moment - and we want to make it easy for Canberrans to show their support in a big way.
"I look forward to seeing Canberrans out in force in their green and gold at the live site in Civic or their local pubs and clubs who open for the occasion."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
