A patriot (and writing on Thursday ahead of Sunday's game) I will have watched this match with about 95.5 per cent of my heart and soul invested in hopes of an Australian victory, while a treasoning 4.5 per cent of me will have been invested in adoration of Messi, in hopes the game (in what is likely to be his last World Cup, for he is a venerable 35) would be enriched by some glimpses of his legendary genius.