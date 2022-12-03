The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Can Lionel Messi actually slow down time?

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
December 3 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Few athletes can inspire like Lionel Messi. Picture Getty Images

By the time this column's millions of readers tackle this column (and I use the word "tackle" advisedly here because this week's column dwells on matters of football and the World Cup in Qatar) on Sunday morning, our beloved Socceroos will have played Lionel Messi's vaunted Argentina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.