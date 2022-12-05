Times Past: December 6, 1987

In what could be seen as a yearly message, also given the previous years of lockdowns and the puppy boom that happened, on this day in 1984 The Canberra Times reported on the concerns of pet owners not fulfilling their responsibilities.
The city's then-registrar of dogs, Ernie Smith, issued his seasonal plea for pet owners to take into consideration their animal's welfare as well as the people that shared the neighbourhood during the holiday season.
"Every year unlucky dogs are abandoned on the side of the road by selfish owners en-route to a hassle-free holiday," Mr Smith said. In the previous year of 1986, inspectors picked up 26 dogs that had met that fate on Canberra's roads. In a sad and shocking statistic, another 450 dogs were impounded and 310 of that number had to be destroyed because they hadn't been claimed after seven days.
The law that is still current in 2022, in 1986 all dogs over the age of six months had to be registered in the ACT.
Pet owners were encouraged if they couldn't take the dog with them over the holiday period to look into kennel options, or if it was too late for this option, arrange for the animal to be cared for by a minder.
Mr Smith said in choosing a minder "make sure you give them a number to contact you at your holiday destination. Before you leave, make sure your dog is fully immunised and it should be wearing a registration tag". He continued: "Every year we receive countless calls from frantic minders, after the dogs they have been caring for have bolted looking for their owners."
He finished with these words of wisdom: "Enjoy the holiday break, but do make it a happy time for your dog as well. Also remember when buying children a pet that this year's puppy is next year's responsibility."
