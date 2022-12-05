The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 6, 1987

By Jess Hollingsworth
December 6 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1987.

In what could be seen as a yearly message, also given the previous years of lockdowns and the puppy boom that happened, on this day in 1984 The Canberra Times reported on the concerns of pet owners not fulfilling their responsibilities.

