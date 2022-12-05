Times Past: December 6, 1987

"Every year unlucky dogs are abandoned on the side of the road by selfish owners en-route to a hassle-free holiday," Mr Smith said. In the previous year of 1986, inspectors picked up 26 dogs that had met that fate on Canberra's roads. In a sad and shocking statistic, another 450 dogs were impounded and 310 of that number had to be destroyed because they hadn't been claimed after seven days.