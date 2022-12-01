The government has identified bus rapid transit as the best option for public transport. If it had built bus rapid transit from Gungahlin to Civic we would be able to travel quickly from Tuggeranong to Woden, Civic and Gungahlin, without shifting seats. We would have saved enough money to extend bus rapid transit to Woden. That would cut more than 10 minutes from the travel time that the government plans for that route. We would not be facing the prospect of paying billions of dollars for a slow pubic transport project that will cause years of traffic disruptions.