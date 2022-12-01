If only Martyn Allen was correct in his belief that section 51(xxxv) of the Constitution was the principal basis of modern industrial relations law (Letters, November 30). It's not.
In 2006 the High Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Howard government's extreme "WorkChoices" legislation based on the corporations power in section 51(xx).
The civilizing ethos of state intervention in the "labour market" that informed the unique conciliation and arbitration power in section 51 (xxxv), and that did so much to foster our belief in the "fair go" at work and an egalitarian society overall was thrown out.
The gig economy, wage theft as a business model, bosses gaming the system, the demise of unions, and the collapse of collective bargaining left no place for "class solidarity". We used to look out for each other. We no longer do.
I do not believe the current bill goes far enough to restore an acceptable balance of power between employees (people), or unions, those workers representative bodies, and corporations (artificial legal entities).
But there is no doubt that the Commonwealth has the power to make these laws.
We can only hope that it will lead to better rewards for workers.
Whereas politics this year in Australia at both a state and federal level has been so divisive and tribal, the Socceroos recent win against Denmark and subsequent advancing into the Round of 16 will hopefully be a unifying moment for the nation.
Regardless of whether we are passionate fans or indifferent observers, we should all get behind the team.
The truth is that Australia as a smaller nation has always punched above its weight within international sport, yet the round-ball game has perpetually proved a tougher nut to crack, especially when facing countries whose dominant sport is soccer.
The physical make-up and steely determination of the squad, however, is something of a snapshot of the diversity and tenacity of the people of Terra Australis, so regardless of the final result, we can all be proud of the team's ability to match it on the biggest world stage.
And when the final whistles have been blown on the competition, we can look forward to doing it all over again next year when we and our neighbours across the ditch host the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Go the green and gold.
I found this paragraph recently in a book I've had for quite a while:
"Like all egocentrics, Donald continually sets himself up in situations that are bound to offend him. He is incredibly touchy and sensitive about himself. Ridicule is intolerable, his pride is easily injured and he can't take a joke. His sense of humour is not highly developed, though he is easily amused and enjoys a laugh at others' expense.
"Nothing is more odious to Donald than to live in obscurity. But the poor fellow has no talent for success except in the realm of the ridiculous."
This is a character assessment of Donald Duck in a book that was printed in 1985 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney creation. An amazing coincidence.
While disappointing, it was no surprise to hear the National Party's announcement that it will oppose the Voice to Parliament.
After all, it was this party that led the pack in deliberately spreading disinformation about the Voice when the Uluru Statement from the Heart was presented to the Turnbull government. But it is disingenuous in the extreme for it to assert that its opposition is all about equality.
This is the same party that, months after forming government with the Liberals in 1996, was part of the coalition of the unwilling that developed the Ten Point Plan to amend the Native Title Act in favour of the miners and pastoralists who wanted Native Title abolished altogether.
This is the same party that was part of the government which introduced The Intervention in 2007, denying self-determination for First Nations People. And it is this party's previous leader (Barnaby Joyce) who suggested in 2017 that those who wanted to change the date of Australia Day were "miserable" and "should crawl under a rock."
For long as injustices exist, and our constitution gives no hint that there were people on this land for many millennia before it was colonised, affirmative action is required. The National Party's opposition to the Voice just reaffirms how out of step it is with a country that is finally starting to recognise past wrongs.
Traffic congestion and emissions increase every time a car passenger becomes a car driver. Census statistics show that since 2006 this has been the main cause of Canberra's increasing proportion of car-driving commuters.
We can save up to 25 seconds of travel time per day if we commute as car passengers along the poorly designed Adelaide Avenue T2 lanes. Otherwise we are stuck in traffic like everyone else. Why should we bother?
The government can cut car and bus commute times for the whole of Canberra by providing more effective transit lanes. Instead, it shortened the T2 lane.
The government has identified bus rapid transit as the best option for public transport. If it had built bus rapid transit from Gungahlin to Civic we would be able to travel quickly from Tuggeranong to Woden, Civic and Gungahlin, without shifting seats. We would have saved enough money to extend bus rapid transit to Woden. That would cut more than 10 minutes from the travel time that the government plans for that route. We would not be facing the prospect of paying billions of dollars for a slow pubic transport project that will cause years of traffic disruptions.
The district strategies indicate where the 100,000 additional dwellings required by 2063 could be located ("Canberra district strategies reveal where ACT government expects to build new houses, apartments in the future" (canberratimes.com.au, November 27).
They are flawed as they are based on the shaky foundations of the 2018 ACT Planning Strategy, which did not justify its 70 per cent infill target, document the extent of spare infrastructure capacity, or the cost to absorb the additional population.
It ignored the dominant housing preference for detached housing, failed to analyse the potential of additional greenfield supply in areas including Kowen or analyse employment.
Urban consolidation needs to be based on detailed analysis and carefully implemented.
Unfortunately the Barr government's aversion to analysis is resulting in poor outcomes including reductions in tree cover, poorly designed dwellings, increased traffic congestion and additional car dependent residential development in surrounding NSW.
The government needs to urgently review its planning and transport strategies for Canberra to be more liveable and sustainable city.
The Canberra Times's recent articles on Canberra's future builds make for interesting reading but raises some questions.
How is infrastructure being put in place to match these projections? In particular light rail going to Woden seems ill thought out. Belconnen's current population (last years figures quoted) and projected growth vs Woden's have me scratching my head as to the drive for light rail to Woden. Is there something Canberrans don't know?
The growing battery industry has some keen innovators out there. One such company wants to build high towers to suspend a weight to be released when required to drive a generator.
There are many advantages including no lithium and other chemicals, as well as a very much longer life. But you don't need a tower if you have a decommissioned mine shaft or pit.
Further improved if the weight is a tank of water released at the bottom and only the tank is drawn back up. A quick thinking government would identify all such sites.
Gravity batteries have tremendous prospects to stabilise the grid if owned and controlled by the state.
Hope was in the air when we voted in a new government six months ago.
Your editorial ("More interest rate hikes on the way", canberratimes.com.au, November 24) exposes their failure to divert any budgetary windfall toward assisting the groups who we know are suffering, and deserve assistance.
We are reminded of the words of FDR "The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much, it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little".
Mario Stivala tells us "it was the union movement that created the Labor Party". What 'movement' created the Liberal Party? I will bet my last lazy $10 that it had nothing to do with the workers.
The federal National Party has highlighted its political irrelevance by rejecting the concept of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament before the conversation on a referendum has even begun. It demonstrates a total lack of respect for matters of country.
The 10-page supplement on defence (The Canberra Times, November 29) devoted to detailing the spiralling costs, the difficulties of recruitment, how we are "outgunned" by China, the worrying complexity of AUKUS, how future wars will start, and warning we are not ready for a war that is sustained and intensive is as good an anti-war statement as could possibly be imagined.
I can't help thinking that the National Party has very little to be proud of in their decision to oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
The decision by the Nationals on the Voice is to be welcomed as it should encourage open, and hopefully civil, debate on the proposal rather than the simplistic "because we believe you should vote yes" attitude which seems to dominate at the moment.
It's no surprise the Nationals are against an Indigenous Voice. What else was one to expect from a reactionary right-wing party? They have apparently convinced themselves they know a whole lot more about how to "close the gap" than the Indigenous people themselves.
I hope Scott Morrison will see the light, and resign from politics.
How much of their salaries are those sportsmen in Qatar demonstrating in favour of human rights prepared to donate to the cause?
Many years ago my son was a founding member of his high school's Alternative Reality Club. It was dedicated to fantasy and fiction. I hear it is now considering Scomo as a life-long honorary fellow.
It is a bit rich for shadow defence minister Andrew Hastie to describe the "tired trope that 'markets will take care of things'" as a "naive assumption" ("Canberra Times Defence Review", November 29) when that "tired trope" has been the exclusive preserve of his own political colleagues for decades.
Have the Nationals just sunk the Voice to Parliament. I sincerely hope not.
