Times Past: December 4, 1992

More than one-quarter of women in Sydney used public transport compared with a small 9 per cent in Canberra. Men in Canberra were slightly less enthused and only 8 per cent used public transport. Canberra had the shortest commute from home to work, an average 17 minutes. Sydney had an average travel time of 30 minutes. The study also looked at housing and the age of people in various housing types. In 1991, 34 per cent of households were renting, much higher than the 15 per cent in Sydney. Canberra's population also tended to be younger and more mobile than the other three cities. The smaller proportion of Canberra residents over 65 was reflected in several historic developments.

