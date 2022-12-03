Times Past: December 4, 1992

Canberra has always been a capital with a very mobile nation and a city of car lovers.
On this day in 1992 The Canberra Times shared a joint report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and the National Housing Strategy. The study was conducted in 1991 of the households in the major cities in the lower east of the country, and sought to discover why people chose to live where they do, what influenced their choice and what compromises they made.
The report, titled Housing Characteristics and Decisions: a Comparative Study of Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra, showed Canberra was very much a driving city. It was shown that 79 per cent of Canberra men drove to work compared to 68 per cent in Sydney. This high percentage wasn't just limited to the men, as 75 per cent of women drove to work compared to a lower 59 per cent in Sydney. The use of public transport to get to work was higher in the bigger cities and more women used the service than men.
More than one-quarter of women in Sydney used public transport compared with a small 9 per cent in Canberra. Men in Canberra were slightly less enthused and only 8 per cent used public transport. Canberra had the shortest commute from home to work, an average 17 minutes. Sydney had an average travel time of 30 minutes. The study also looked at housing and the age of people in various housing types. In 1991, 34 per cent of households were renting, much higher than the 15 per cent in Sydney. Canberra's population also tended to be younger and more mobile than the other three cities. The smaller proportion of Canberra residents over 65 was reflected in several historic developments.
Canberra remained relatively small until the late-1960s, after which its rapid expansion was encouraged by the government through relocation of Commonwealth departments and associated infrastructure development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.