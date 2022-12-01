Braidwood FM launches The Heart of the Storm podcast about the Black Summer fires

Braidwood FM on Saturday launches an original six-part podcast series called The Heart of the Storm, documenting the community's experience of the Black Summer bushfires.
Told entirely by local voices, the stories reveal the grit of the community when three years ago this week, Braidwood was under siege from the Black Range fire.
Heart of the Storm will be launched at a community event at the Braidwood National Theatre at 4pm on Saturday at which Braidwood FM will broadcast live episode one - The March To Town, recalling the night of November 29 when the fire escaped national park and threated the township for the first time.
Episodes will be released periodically over this summer.
Updates can be followed via The Heart of the Storm on Facebook.
