Braidwood FM launches The Heart of the Storm podcast about the Black Summer fires

December 2 2022 - 5:30am
Podcast episodes will be released periodically over summer. Picture supplied

Braidwood FM on Saturday launches an original six-part podcast series called The Heart of the Storm, documenting the community's experience of the Black Summer bushfires.

