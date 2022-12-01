From an angler's perspective, early summer on the South Coast is about as good as it gets.
The weather is mild, the water is warming and the crowds are yet to build. The fishing isn't bad, either.
In the estuaries, it's encouraging to see the surface bite gaining momentum.
Bream, estuary perch and bass are responding increasingly well to lures worked across the top.
Whiting have been a little more reluctant, but it should only be a matter of time.
The flathead bite remains solid, with oodles of fish taking soft plastic lures and bait.
There are the usual tailor and salmon in the lower reaches. Anglers chasing rat kingfish in Merimbula Lake have caught a couple of massive tailor as by-catch - the best going 70cm.
Kings also made a fleeting appearance in the shallows of Bermagui Harbour, sending half the town into a fishing frenzy.
But despite the best efforts of scores of anglers, the fish seemed to disappear as quickly as they arrived.
Offshore reef fishing is still very good for flathead, snapper and gummy sharks.
Nothing has changed in the mountain lakes - the fishing is still awesome for brown and rainbow trout.
These fish are gorging themselves on worms and plenty have been caught by anglers soaking a bait close to the bank - either on the bottom or under a float.
It is shaping as another memorable season on the trout streams, with all the Monaro and alpine waterways in superb condition.
Fly and lure fishers are already reporting good catches in the creeks and streams, with insect activity just starting the fire-up after a cold spring.
