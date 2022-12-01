The Canberra Times
Terribly British car show this weekend

Updated December 1 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 2:28pm
Come and enjoy the Terribly British Day for cars on the lawns of Queanbeyan Park on Sunday. Picture by Facebook

The very best of British cars and bikes will be on show at the Terribly British Day on Sunday in Queanbeyan.

