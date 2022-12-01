Terribly British car show this weekend

The very best of British cars and bikes will be on show at the Terribly British Day on Sunday in Queanbeyan.
It's on from 10am to 2.30pm on Sunday at Queanbeyan Park, on the lawns behind the police station and courthouse. Entry from Campbell and Lowe streets.
It's the 47th staging of the event, which has been a feature of the ACT and surrounds since 1975.
See iconic British cars including Aston Martins, Bentleys, Jaguars and Rolls Royce. Respite Care for Queanbeyan will be collecting donations during the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.