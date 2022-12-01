Canberra Nara Candle Festival on Saturday evening

Celebrate Canberra's sister city relationship with Nara, Japan, at the Canberra Nara Candle Festival on Saturday from 5pm to 10pm.
Nara Peace Park at Lennox Gardens (off Flynn Drive in Yarralumla) will light up with thousands of shimmering candles. There will also be Japanese cuisine and cultural celebrations.
Highlights include:
The nearest public car parks are located within the National Triangle: Langton Crescent Car Park, Treasury Car Park, National Library Car Park and Questacon Car Park.
A free shuttle bus will be available between 4.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, with stops at the National Library and Langton Crescent, after Newlands Street.
The shuttles will run to the entrance of Lennox Park.
