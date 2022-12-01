The campaign to restore the rights of the ACT and NT to legislate on assisted dying is on the brink of victory as senators prepare to vote on overturning the 25-year-old ban.
The upper house has resumed debating Alicia Payne and Luke Gosling's restoring territory rights bill and won't rise until a final vote is held.
NT Country Liberal senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has made a last-minute attempt to amend the bill to place new restrictions on the territories, which she said were designed to protect vulnerable communities.
Under her amendment, the territories would be barred from passing legislation which opened up access to assisted dying for under 18s.
The age restriction applies in each of the states' assisted dying regimes.
The amendment would also ensure assisted dying could not be administered solely on the grounds of a person's disability or mental impairments.
Legal advice prepared for ACT independent David Pocock and seen by The Canberra Times warned that the amendment could "render the bill ineffective".
Labor senator Katy Gallagher argued against the amendment during Thursday night's debate, insisting that it wasn't the Federal Parliament's place to determine what safeguards should be put in place in the territories' assisted dying regimes.
The former chief minister said the ACT Legislative Assembly was a "mature" parliament and more than capable of deciding laws from themselves.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr earlier on Thursday urged senators to reject the amendment, which he described as a "final rearguard action" from conservatives long opposed to assisted dying.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
