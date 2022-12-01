The Canberra Times
Final vote on restoring ACT euthanasia rights to be held on Thursday

Dan Jervis-Bardy
Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated December 1 2022 - 7:06pm, first published 5:43pm
ACT chief minister Andrew Barr speaking with reporters ahead of the final vote on the territory rights bill. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The campaign to restore the rights of the ACT and NT to legislate on assisted dying is on the brink of victory as senators prepare to vote on overturning the 25-year-old ban.

