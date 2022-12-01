One does not have to be a devotee of the round ball game in order to share the exhilaration that has erupted in the wake of the Socceroos' famous victory over Denmark in Qatar on Thursday morning.
This, like the America's Cup victory 39 years ago in 1983, is a red letter day in the annals of Australian sport. It is an unexpected triumph that has unfolded on the world stage and, like the America's Cup, featured a sport in which our team were the underdogs.
Soccer is not our national game. It is not the same as cricket where it is expected that we will give the Poms a regular thrashing, swimming, a sport in which we have been performing strongly for decades, or tennis where Australians have always been highly ranked competitors.
And while there is no doubt many of us love our Australian rules with a passion approaching religious belief, a fact that is rarely dwelt upon is that it is an Indigenous code that does not attract global attention.
What makes soccer so special is that when our teams go out in search of World Cup glory they are up against the best of the best from across the globe. This is second only to the Olympics when it comes to sporting spectaculars.
Mathew Leckie's stunning goal, which delivered a 1-0 win and has elevated Australia into the round of 16 for only the second time ever, will have been watched, replayed and commented upon by billions of people from almost every country on earth.
His achievement in bamboozling the Danish defence after an arduous first half would have stunned many who had predicted the 10th ranked Danes to either go big and go early or to at least play the underdogs to a draw.
Our largely Australian-based players, who were competing under the watchful eye of an Australian coach, are a far more workmanlike group than the European league stars who carried our hopes through to a meeting with Italy in the final 16 in 2006.
Leckie has been a stalwart of the Australian soccer landscape for over a decade and has represented the country at three World Cups since 2014. This was his first ever World Cup goal, a moment he will cherish and replay in his head for the rest of his life.
Leckie did not do this alone however. Full credit should also go to team captain and goalkeeper Mat Ryan for repeatedly foiling determined Danish attacks. The win was even more remarkable given the Danes, who were ranked 10th in the world - 28 spots above Australia - controlled possession for two thirds of the match.
And as for the coach, Graham Arnold; what a journey he has had. Only as recently as March this year he was facing the prospect of being sacked by Football Australia after Australia lost World Cup qualifiers to Japan and Saudi Arabia.
With his former critics now lining up to sing his praises Arnold has found vindication in victory.
"These boys came in with a great mindset," he said. "We've been working on this for four years about the belief and the energy and the focus. You know, I can see in their eyes they were ready tonight."
While another upset win over round ball powerhouse Argentina on Sunday morning Australian time may be too much to hope for, Thursday's result is a moment to be seized and to be savoured.
It is a welcome distraction from an acrimonious week of politics, concerns over the cost of living and soaring interest rates.
The Socceroos have done Australia proud. Regardless of whatever happens next they are assured of a hero's welcome.
