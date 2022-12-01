The Canberra Times
The Leckie country: The Socceroos have done Australia proud

By The Canberra Times
December 2 2022 - 5:30am
Mathew Leckie, left, and Riley McGree, celebrate Australia's goal against Denmark on Thursday. Picture Getty Images

One does not have to be a devotee of the round ball game in order to share the exhilaration that has erupted in the wake of the Socceroos' famous victory over Denmark in Qatar on Thursday morning.

