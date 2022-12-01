Three overtime grand finals in four years. And a lot of lost hair.
That was Canberra Raiders legend Simon Woolford's first stint as Queanbeyan Blues coach.
He's hoping his second comes with the same amount of success and two premierships - but with a lot less stress.
Woolford said his return to Canberra marked the end of his professional coaching career, after stints with Parramatta, Newcastle and English Super League club Huddersfield.
He's currently signed on for just 2023, taking over the reins from former Blues playing coach Terry Campese - the pair also played together at the Green Machine.
Campese has coached the Blues since 2017 - winning two premierships, while also making this year's grand final.
Woolford will join his son Charlie, who now plays for the club.
He said they've retained a majority of the squad from this year, which he'll look to supplement with some players from his previous stint at the Blues.
Plus the Blues under-19s won this year's premiership, with some of those set to join the senior squad.
"I'm excited. I enjoyed my time there when I was there last time," Woolford said.
"We made three grand finals - lost one in extra time and we won two in extra time.
"So I lost a lot of hair in those three years - to have three grand finals in a row in extra time is not good for any coach.
"We had a lot of success there so it was good times and I'm looking to go back and hopefully repeat that."
After his four years with the Blues, he coached the Knights' NSW Cup side, winning the premiership in 2017, before taking charge of Huddersfield.
Woolford then returned to Australia to work with Newcastle and the Eels.
But he felt his time as a coach in the NRL system was over.
"Nah not really mate. I think it's time to look at other things," Woolford said.
"I've been involved at a professional level with rugby league for a long time now so it's sort of at that point where it's time to step away and just enjoy watching the footy and time to do something else."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
