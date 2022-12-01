ACT public school students get free rapid antigen tests

Students from preschool to year 9 will get free rapid antigen tests to use over the school holidays, but the Education Directorate denies this is in response to COVID case numbers.
The ACT government will distribute more than 40,000 bundles of rapid antigen tests from its supply for public school students before then end of term.
A directorate spokeswoman said students up to year 9 were set to receive at least five tests each to use as needed over the holiday period.
"The tests being provided are not related to case numbers reported to schools, which continue to be in proportion with case numbers reported in the community generally," the spokeswoman said.
"Both nasal and saliva tests are being provided."
The government will also boost supplies for schools for use in term 1 next year, bringing the total number of individual tests distributed to more than 258,000.
Tests have been offered to non-government schools and are available from ACT Health on request, the spokeswoman said.
Rapid tests have been available for staff and students as needed from school offices, but the directorate hasn't distributed tests to families since Term 1 this year.
COVID guidelines for schools were relaxed in Term 4, which meant end-of-year events were able to go ahead and face masks were no longer recommended.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
