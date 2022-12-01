The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT public school students get free rapid antigen tests

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT public school students from preschool to year 9 will get five RATs each before the end of term. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Students from preschool to year 9 will get free rapid antigen tests to use over the school holidays, but the Education Directorate denies this is in response to COVID case numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.