Why does the Coalition continue standing by Scomo?

By Letters to the Editor
December 4 2022 - 5:30am
It's embarrassing for the Coalition to still support Scott Morrison, a reader says. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

ScoMo reckons that the PM should demonstrate "grace in victory". This after Morrison, as PM, disgraced himself and his Governor-General at the prospect of losing to the teals.

