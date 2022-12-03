Why does the Coalition continue standing by Scomo?

ScoMo reckons that the PM should demonstrate "grace in victory". This after Morrison, as PM, disgraced himself and his Governor-General at the prospect of losing to the teals.
He doesn't hold a hose and couldn't extinguish the flames.
And yet, the Coalition still "stand by their man", the Trump of the South Pacific.
The former PM's penchant for fakery was also aided and abetted by far too many in positions of trust and power.
The disregard for public accountability and transparency by all involved seems to have been fuelled by convenient matiness and prayed-for indulgences.
Scott Morrison's messianic grab at a bagful of ministries was not the only example of fancy administrative footwork that "proved corrosive of trust in government".
Senior ministers trotted dutifully behind the one they hoped could land another miracle and so ensure that their very ho-hum outlooks on matters of national importance might continue unopposed after the 2022 election.
Chris Steel's comment that the Liberals' shift on light rail is a betrayal of the south side struck me as another round of politicking rather than as providing meaningful information on stage 2.
Furthermore, the government's reported commitments, to publish estimated costs for light rail stage 2A after contracts are signed and to release business cases and contract details when possible, are too little too late and probably not binding.
There is no good reason for the supposed benefits of light rail (including compared to the much cheaper option of augmenting the existing Rapid Route 4 bus between Civic and Woden) to be kept secret by the government until after contracts are signed. The contracting and negotiating process will essentially concern construction and possibly operation, rather than any benefits of the proposed project.
If Labor and the Greens do not know what benefits they are seeking and what they want constructed, how will the government conduct a competitive tender process?
Janine Haskins alleges that the Orroral Valley fire and its consequences were subject to a cover-up (Letters, November 26).
That may or may not be so, but the possibility of a fire could have been removed by a simple, inexpensive modification to the helicopter's landing light (or lights).
The LED landing lights that are now widely used in commercial aircraft produce a stronger, "whiter" light than conventional units, but produce significantly less heat.
Retrofitting the Taipan helicopter with such landing lights would make starting fires all but impossible.
Scott Morrison's true character has been exposed to all through High Court Justice Virginia Bell's inquiry.
However, it doesn't say much for the standards and judgement of the Liberal Party that they chose Morrison as their leader.
The Liberals would have known he was sacked as head of Tourism Australia by former Liberal minister Fran Bailey because she couldn't trust him.
He also resigned with a year to go on his contract with the Office of Tourism and Sport in New Zealand because of problems, with the sports minister stating "Australian standards of public sector behaviour are lower than ours".
There are reportedly as many as 5000 pot holes on ACT roads - and probably a lot more.
There are over 25,000 ACT public servants.
If only 20 per cent (less than a quarter) were just given one pothole each, all the potholes would all be repaired in one day.
How good is that?
Or is that too progressive?
