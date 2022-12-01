The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Booth family believe there are people in Canberra who know what happened but are too scared to speak up

PB
By Peter Brewer
December 2 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sisters Melanie and Deanne Booth, with their mother, Rayleen, and inset, Nathan Booth. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

It has taken three long years but finally a sharper focus will return to the investigation into the mysterious death of Indigenous Kambah man Nathan Booth in the Murrumbidgee River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.