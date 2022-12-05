This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
He didn't miss. When NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes last month launched an attack against the clubs industry, it struck home with the precision of a GPS-guided missile.
"The comforting stereotype of a suburban bowlo nestled in a quiet street under the gum trees is far from the reality of many contemporary clubs - bloated concrete bunkers separated from their community by vast treeless car parks," Stokes told the NSW Parliament.
"Outwardly brutal, unwelcoming junk spaces, that all look the same. Inwardly, a fairyland of lights and delights - all directed to deprive the vulnerable of their savings."
Bloated in size and drunk with power, especially in NSW, the first state to legalise the dreaded poker machine, clubs and the communities in which they sit are bound together in an often abusive and controlling relationship.
Yes, they can be a community hub, where patrons can buy an inexpensive Friday night schnitty or chow mein and, beer-fogged later, bellow for the exhausted covers band to play Mustang Sally for the 14th time.
There's no denying the little bowlo is an important social outlet for older people who get together once a week for a session on the greens or a game of bingo. There might be one or two pokies out the back but the business model is geared primarily to the pursuit of the Jack High outside and the beer afterwards.
And yes, the clubs sponsor many a junior sports team. In NSW, they have to by law; it's part of the mandated Club Grants social contract to repay a tiny fraction of the billions they suck out of communities through their poker machines.
Let's not forget, too, that many of them doubled as evacuation centres through fire and flood.
But for all the good, there's the terrible downside. It's not just the profits made from poker machines - $34,311 in the first half of 2022 for each machine in clubs in NSW and $72,766 for each machine in hotels and pubs. All up, $3.8 billion was lost to poker machines in NSW in the first half of 2022.
It's no surprise the biggest profits are made in the areas with greater disadvantage. No surprise either that NSW has 30 per cent more poker machines than Victoria and Queensland combined. It's the state that has the most to lose - in the social cost of gambling and the huge revenue it derives from it: almost $2 billion from levies on club and hotel gaming machine activity.
It's the definition of a toxic, co-dependent relationship - one which will take courage, strength and determination to bust out of.
Stokes's caustic comments may have heartened those who fight the misery of gambling addiction. But he is quitting politics before the NSW state election next year.
Independents who hold the balance of power in NSW have called for an inquiry into the influence the gambling industry holds over the major parties. Premier Dominic Perrottet is pushing for cashless gaming cards in a bid to crack down on money laundering. But his deputy, a National, is unconvinced, saying clubs needed to have a say on any proposed reform.
And Labor leader Chris Minns remains pallidly equivocal. Yes, he backs a cashless card trial but it should be opt-in. As if...
It's a safe bet (pun intended) there isn't a newspaper editor in NSW who hasn't had that menacing call from the secretary-manager of the biggest local club whenever they've published the latest data on poker machine revenue and profit and haven't included the standard "but they do a lot of good too" line.
In the days before pokies thoroughly infested pubs and clubs, one of my first jobs in journalism was to take down the results from the Victoria Park Bowling Club just up the road.
Every Monday, Ray Fuzz would call in the results and I'd dutifully take dictation. He was a lovely man who'd always say, "You must come up one day and learn to bowl." (That was unlikely. At 20, catching the Hoodoo Gurus at the Trade Union Club was more my thing.)
Ray has long gone, along with his fellow bowlers, and his little club was bulldozed years ago to make way for a car park.
Many a tiny bowlo is going the same way, losing members to be either swallowed up by the bigger clubs or sold to make way for apartments. Meanwhile, the soulless behemoths get bigger.
These days, I rarely venture into clubs or pubs. The depressing noise of the pokies turns me right off. And then there's the dreadful carpet. But that, my fellow echidnas, is a whole other column.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Does the clubs industry wield too much power and influence? Or are the bigger clubs unfairly maligned? Do you still have a little bowlo in your neighbourhood which doesn't rely on pokies? How long do you think it will last? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- TikTok will ban videos promoting tanning after medical experts expressed concern the social media platform was promoting unhealthy sun exposure through hashtags like #sunburnchallenge. The "Tanning. It's Cooked" campaign was launched on December 1, the first day of summer, to highlight that Australia has the highest incidence rate of melanoma in the world. At a speech to the National Press Club in September, directors of the Melanoma Institute Australia with Olympic swimmer and melanoma survivor Cate Campbell criticised social media for glamourising and trivialising tanning and sunburn, calling out TikTok specifically.
- Accused Islamic State jihadist Neil Prakash - once considered the country's most wanted terrorism suspect - has appeared in a Darwin court over charges that could see him behind bars for life. The Melbourne-born former rapper is facing six terrorism charges after he allegedly joined and supported Islamic State in 2014. The 31-year-old is also accused of travelling to Syria and undertaking hostile acts in 2016. Prakash could face a life sentence if found guilty. Northern Territory Local Court Chief Judge Elizabeth Morris granted an extradition order to transfer Prakash from the NT to Victoria on or before December 9.
- More than 40 years after killing his wife Lynette and disposing of her body, former Sydney school teacher Chris Dawson will now spend at least 18 years in jail. On Friday in the NSW Supreme Court, Justice Ian Harrison delivered a maximum sentence of 24 years, noting the 74-year-old would likely die behind bars after being found guilty of murder in August. "Mr Dawson is not old by contemporary standards, but the reality is that he will not live to reach the end of his non-parole period," the judge said.
THEY SAID IT: "I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member." - Groucho Marx
YOU SAID IT: Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe's lame apology for his interest rates call and the dismal non-science of economics.
Chas says: "To those people who thought that the golden age of interest rates below 2-4 per cent would continue indefinitely, or for more than a few years, I refer them to recent living history in the 1980s where mortgage rates were upwards of 17-18 per cent. Ignore history at your peril."
Wal's take: "G'day, I look forward to firing up my computer each morning to get my daily reading of Echidna. Anyway, here is a short story, which I believe is true: On the first day, God created the sun. In response, the Devil created sunburn. On the second day, God created sex. In response, the Devil created marriage. On the third day, God created an economist. This was a tough one for the Devil, but, in the end, and after a lot of thought, he created a second economist."
Donald says: "Economics huh, Garry? Yes, well my friend and I did economics I and II at uni then we both lost the plot. Our lecturers delivered from sprawled positions on a table in the old chemistry dem building at Tighes Hill (Newcastle). My pal always recalled with some mirth the comments of one eminent disseminator of Great Knowledge, to the effect that he should pursue some other 'useful endeavour' (sic). My friend switched to another subject area, took the university medal, and when he died last year he had for some years held the chair in that other area at the University of London."
"When considering relative remuneration packages," says Ross, "remember it was revealed several years ago that the general managers of seven Melbourne councils earned over 50 per cent more than the state premier. You parody 'economic science' (and I don't disagree) but what of the greater oxymoron, 'political science'?"
Norm offers another quote: "Your views of economics is spot on, as the economist J K Galbraith said: 'The only function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.'"
Bob says: "It was once said that if you asked 100 economists a question, you would get 101 different opinions. It is the only profession I know of which gets it wrong all the time. If they were of the medical, engineering or any other 'real ' profession, economists would starve. Unfortunately our RBA has only one tool in its box, and that's interest rates. And it has a habit of being late all of the time. Late in putting rates up, and late in putting them down. Like all members of the elite clubs, the RBA board members are grossly overpaid. It is long past time for an overhaul of the board and its methodologies, as it has failed totally In achieving the legislated objectives set out in 1959 before its commencement in January 1960 - to contribute to the stability of the currency in Australia, the maintenance of full employment In Australia, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the people of Australia: Fail. Fail. Fail."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.