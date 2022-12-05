Bob says: "It was once said that if you asked 100 economists a question, you would get 101 different opinions. It is the only profession I know of which gets it wrong all the time. If they were of the medical, engineering or any other 'real ' profession, economists would starve. Unfortunately our RBA has only one tool in its box, and that's interest rates. And it has a habit of being late all of the time. Late in putting rates up, and late in putting them down. Like all members of the elite clubs, the RBA board members are grossly overpaid. It is long past time for an overhaul of the board and its methodologies, as it has failed totally In achieving the legislated objectives set out in 1959 before its commencement in January 1960 - to contribute to the stability of the currency in Australia, the maintenance of full employment In Australia, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the people of Australia: Fail. Fail. Fail."