Canberra will next week play host to Nobel Prize winner and Canadian physicist Dr Donna Strickland during her lecture series visit to Australia.
She is speaking at the Shine Dome in Gordon Street, Acton in the Frew Fellowship Lecture on Wednesday from 5.30pm. The lecture will run for 45 minutes, with a 15-minute Q and A.
Dr Strickland received the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics.
The event is free but bookings required.
The link to book is here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.