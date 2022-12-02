The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Nobel Prize winner Canadian Dr Donna Strickland to speak in Canberra on December 7

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
December 2 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Donna Strickland's lecture is on Wednesday at the Shine Dome. Picture supplied

Canberra will next week play host to Nobel Prize winner and Canadian physicist Dr Donna Strickland during her lecture series visit to Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.