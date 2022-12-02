The Canberra Small Business Market is holding its big Christmas market this weekend, over both Saturday and Sunday at the Fitter's Workshop in Kingston.
It will be open 9am to 3pm both days.
Lots of smaller makers offering unique gifts for Christmas, from jewellery to candles; wreaths to hampers.
The Fitter's Workshop is off Wentworth Avenue in the Kingston arts precinct.
The market celebrates small businesses from Canberra and surrounds.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
