Canberra's weekly coronavirus infections have continued to climb for the sixth week in a row.
The ACT government said there were 2239 cases in the week to Thursday afternoon. That compares with 1757 cases in the same period last week.
The previous week there were 1449 new cases and the week before that there were 1194 new cases. On the first week of November, there were 910 new cases and in the last week of October, there were 731 new cases.
One person has died with COVID in the past week, taking the total number of deaths in the ACT to 130.
As of Thursday, there were 33 people in hospital, one down on last week. None were in intensive care.
The latest cases brought the ACT's total infections to 216,088 since March 2020.
As the week progressed numbers rose, with 397 new cases on Tuesday, 400 on Wednesday and 363 up to 4pm on Thursday.
For vaccinations, 76.9 per cent of people aged five to 15 had had two doses; 78.6 per cent of those aged 16+ had had the requisite three jabs and the 64.3 per cent of those eligible over 50 had had the full four does.
