With Christmas approaching, the lure of some extra cash is pretty appealing for most park cricketers.
So don't be surprised if North Canberra Gungahlin and Tuggeranong Valley have a crack at a $1000 bonus during Sunday's Cricket ACT one-day final.
It's the prize on offer for players who hit one of four Kennards tents placed around Manuka Oval.
It's appealing, sure, but the two teams are confident the prospect of an extra $1000 won't distract from the task at hand. Winning the John Gallop Cup.
That's especially true for North Canberra Gungahlin, the side chasing their first first-grade trophy of any kind since 2004.
"If someone's that easily distracted, they shouldn't be batting," Norths' Sam Williams said. "There's a much bigger thing at stake here than hitting a tent. If someone gets out trying to hit a tent, they deserve to be out."
It's not just Norths with plenty to play for, with Tuggeranong Valley eager to reclaim the title they won in the 2020-2021 season.
Many viewed this summer as a rebuilding year after a number of senior players left.
Instead, the likes of Shane Devoy have stepped up and ensured Tuggeranong would again be in the mix for a title.
"We've got a core group," Tuggeranong's Blake Ivery said. "Most of our team's remained the same over the last three to four years, but we've added a few new faces and a few young guys coming through the ranks.
"We've got a good balance of experience and youth."
