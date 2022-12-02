The top 10 most-viewed homes on Allhomes in 2022

Christmas is just around the corner, and the end of the year is not too far off either, and as the excited buzz of the holidays fill the air, it is time to reflect on the year that was for the property market.
There is no doubt in anyone's mind that this was an unusual year in the housing market, but nothing could stop the record-breaking sales and influx of beautiful listings that made their way onto Allhomes.
So, without further ado, here are the top 10 most-viewed listings from Allhomes this year.
To round out the top 10 most viewed homes is this Chapman home praised in the listing for its architectural techniques, including crafted timber accents, general stylisation and the comfort it provides.
Agent: Maureen Dwyer Property Consultant, Maureen Dwyer
Sale price: $2.85 million
Views: 25,823
The combination of perfect location and stunning estate-like design is what pushed this Yarralumla home above the rest. The property featured as the Allhomes cover property on October 22, eventually selling in November and setting a suburb record.
Agent: Belle Property Canberra, Alexander Smout
Sale price: $6.4 million
Views: 26,328
Most Canberrans would have at least heard of this home as it took out the overall Canberra sale record in October this year - and it is truly no surprise.
Agent: Berkeley Residential, Bill Lyristakis
Sale price: $9 million
Views: 29,499
Outdoor entertaining is at the forefront of this home's design, tucked in one of Red Hill's most desirable streets.
Agent: Belle Properties Canberra, Bree Currall
Price withheld
Views: 30,043
Spacious and well-thought-out living is what makes this home stand out, with towering ceilings, large double-glazed windows and natural bluestone floor tiles.
Agent: Belle Property Canberra, Louise Harget 0412 997 894
Price guide: $2.995 million-$3.195 million
Views: 31,304
Like stepping back into the 1960s, this Palm Springs-inspired home is just as beautiful from the outside as it is from within. It even featured as the October 1 Allhomes magazine cover.
Agent: Luton Properties Manuka, Miriana Cavic
Sale price: $7.25 million
Views: 34,123
Making the most of natural light and beautifully designed, this home in Griffith is another that makes jaws drop from every angle, also gracing the Allhomes cover on May 14.
Agent: HIVE Property, Josh Morrissey
Sale price: $4.2 million
Views: 34,132
Constructed with sustainable materials and designed using almost every colour under the sun, there is no surprise that this home made it into the top 3 most-viewed listings of this year.
Agent: HIVE Property, Josh Morrissey
Price withheld
Views: 35,891
Home to former MP Joe Hockey, this property boasts an old-world exterior appearance, but the modern interior of this home is what really makes it stand out.
Agent: HIVE Property, Josh Morrissey
Sale price: $5.15 million
Views: 40,886
Topping the list as the most viewed property on Allhomes is 9 Northcote Crescent in Deakin. Located just across the road from the home that broke Canberra's price record this year, this property matches the calibre exactly, and will be a good one to watch.
Agent: Berkeley Residential, Bill Lyristakis 0418 626 593
Private sale
Views: 42,206
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.