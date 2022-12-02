The Canberra Times
The top 10 most-viewed homes on Allhomes in 2022

By Sara Garrity
December 2 2022 - 11:45am
No. 11 Investigator Street, Red Hill took out seventh place.

Christmas is just around the corner, and the end of the year is not too far off either, and as the excited buzz of the holidays fill the air, it is time to reflect on the year that was for the property market.

