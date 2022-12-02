The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

What will Canberra's busiest rental period look like this year?

By Sara Garrity
December 3 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Domain data revealed Canberras vacancy rate dropped in October for the first time since February.

December and January are typically the busiest times in Canberra's rental market with tenants looking to secure somewhere to live before the start of the work and school year, but what can Canberrans expect this time around?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.