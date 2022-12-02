It's coming up to that time when we reflect and refocus on our lives as we look ahead to another New Year.
We might overindulge at the staff Christmas party, have too many extra servings of pudding, or perhaps we're impacted by the lives of family and friends, causing us to rethink our own journey.
Whatever the reason, we are accustomed to embracing the New Year as the perfect opportunity to create positive change in our lives.
Maybe we are simply hard wired into believing that the New Year is the best time to create transformation.
And the experts will say that change is a good thing.
Whether you want to exercise more, concentrate on self care, quit smoking, be organised or take more time out for family, a brand new year is as good a time as any to get started.
Anna Doktor is a Wellness and Lifestyle coach who assists people wanting to make positive changes in their lives within her practice on a daily basis.
Anna said that it was common for people to want to work on certain aspects of their lives.
"Usually, people come with a particular area of their lives they want to improve but soon find out that one area of health and wellness is connected with another.
"So as a result, they end up improving many areas," she said.
But how do you stick to a New Year's resolution?
"Start small," said Anna. "We all want to achieve big goals, but when we set big goals they often feel too overwhelming so we don't move on them."
She said that if you ever lose sight of your goal, you need to go back to your why.
The most common area Anna's clients wish to improve on is weight loss.
"Almost everyone has that as a wellness goal.
"Eating healthier and reducing alcohol consumption are common themes," she said.
Following from losing weight, she said, people want to reduce stress and overwhelm, and manage energy and time better.
"All life changes involve some work on mental health as usually there are underlying conditions that need to be addressed," Anna said.
And let's not forget, any change is possible with the right mindset and willingness whether it's for the New Year or any other time of the year.
